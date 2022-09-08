9 Selena Gomez songs to fall in love with her all over again

Selena Marie Gomez, popularly known as Selena Gomez is a popular American singer, songwriter, and actress. As an actress, she is seen in a number of hit movies and television series and has won various awards. In her singing career, Gomez released delivered a number of hit songs including three solo studio albums called Stars Dance, Revival, and Rare all of which debuted on the to of Billboard 200. This Grammy-nominated singer has sold over 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide. She has received awards like Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2017 and so many more.

When it comes to top Selena Gomez songs, the list can simply go on. However, ahead you will find the top 9 Selena Gomez songs that will make you fall in love with the pop culture icon all over again.