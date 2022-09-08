9 Selena Gomez songs to fall in love with her all over again
Recently in spotlight for the music video release of her new collaboration “Calm Down” with Rema, Selena Gomez received massive love for her edgy denim corset top. Here are the best songs by the artist.
With the music video release of the latest Rema and Selena Gomez collaboration “Calm Down,” on the 7th of September, 2022, Gomez is everywhere. The track was originally released as a solo track in February as a part of his debut solo album called Rave & Roses. Rema decided to breathe new life into his previously released song by tapping in Gomez and it sure worked its charm. Meanwhile, Gomez has been hitting records with her own songs. With songs like “Lose You to Love Me,” “Look at Her Now” and “Boyfriend,” Selena has always been a sensational pop singer.
About Selena Gomez
Selena Marie Gomez, popularly known as Selena Gomez is a popular American singer, songwriter, and actress. As an actress, she is seen in a number of hit movies and television series and has won various awards. In her singing career, Gomez released delivered a number of hit songs including three solo studio albums called Stars Dance, Revival, and Rare all of which debuted on the to of Billboard 200. This Grammy-nominated singer has sold over 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide. She has received awards like Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2017 and so many more.
When it comes to top Selena Gomez songs, the list can simply go on. However, ahead you will find the top 9 Selena Gomez songs that will make you fall in love with the pop culture icon all over again.
1. Good For You
“Good For You” is a steamy song by Selena Gomez that’s about feeling and looking good for your lover. Released for the album Revival, this song was a massive international hit. The song was charting in over twenty different countries and was number five on the Billboard Hot 100. With addictive beats and an equally attractive music video, this song is one of the best Gomez songs out there.
2. The Heart Wants What It Wants
Another extraordinary pop song you must listen to is “The Heart Wants What It Wants.” Released for the album “For You” in 2014, this song was number 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 list. Composed by Selena Gomez along with Antonina Armato, David Jost, and Tim James, this is one of the biggest hits delivered by the artist.
3. Wolves
Another one of Selena Gomez songs that will never be forgotten is Wolves. Recorded with the all-time favorite Marshmallow for the album titled Rare this song was released in 2017. The song earned the number twenty spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 list. The lyrics represent a journey to discovering love, Wolves hits you to the core.
4. Come And Get It
Another fantastic song by Selena Gomez is Come and Get It. The song was released in its 2013 debut under the album Stars Dance. With addictive Indie beats, this Gomez song had to be a big hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 reaching at number six. As Selena sings, “when you’re ready come and get it,” when you’re ready listen to this legendary hit.
5. Taki Taki
Although “Taki Taki” is not a solo track by Selena, let’s face it, it is a masterpiece. Once you listen to this dance track, you literally cannot help but wait for Selena’s part where she beautifully sings an irresistibly attractive Spanish-English piece. Produced by DJ Snake this song features Ozuna, Cardi B, and Selena Gomez, singing in English as well as Spanish. With over 2.3 billion views on Youtube, Taki Taki is officially a party anthem since 2018.
6. Who Says
Released in the year 2011, Who Says is a single by Selena Gomez and The Scene that has inspired young girls for years. The song was released for the album When the Sun Goes Down “Who Says” is just the perfect song to pick you right up on a slow day. With a positive message that everyone is indeed perfect, this song earned a spot in the top thirty songs in the US. In an old interview about the song, Gomez shared the song “was intended to inspire people and fire back at the “haters”, especially those involved in cyberbullying.”
7. Ice Cream (with Blackpink)
Another recent hit by Selena Gomez was this collaboration with Blackpink. With an attractive beat, this song sounds fresh and groovy. You simply cannot stop yourself from tapping your feet on this extraordinary dance track. Released in 2020, “Ice Cream” was composed by Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Tommy Brown, Victoria Monét, Teddy, Bekuh Boom, 24, and Steven Franks. The song earned spot thirteen on the US Billboard Hot 100 list.
8. Lose You to Love Me
“Lose You to Love Me” was the first biggest hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Released under the title Rare in 2019, the was number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the Canadian Music Charts, R&B. In the UK, the song earned the number 3 spot. In a pinned comment on youtube Selena shares, “This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”
9. We Don't Talk Anymore
Again, not a solo by Selena but one of the most talked about songs is “We Don't Talk Anymore” by Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez. This love duet by pop singers is just the perfect post-breakup track that everyone relates to.
Ironically, with the music video release of the latest Rema and Selena Gomez collaboration “Calm Down,” fans cannot calm down. However, while you are out there grooving to the latest Gomez song you must go back to these original Gomez hits.
