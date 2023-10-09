90 Day Fiancé 10: When did new season of dating reality show premiere? Where to watch, cast, and more about TLC series

Popular dating reality series 90 Day Fiancé is back with a brand-new season and fans are excited to witness even more drama, scandal, and romance. The concept of the fun show features overseas fiancés traveling to the US to live with their partners for the first time on a visa. Season 10 of the franchise recently premiered and here's everything you need to know about it including where to watch, cast, trailer, and further details.

90 Day Fiancé 10 premiere date and where to watch

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé premiered on October 8, 2023. The new installment aired at 8 pm ET on TLC, Discovery+ and Max. A new episode of the season will be available to watch every Sunday till the finale. The last season premiered on April 17, 2022, and concluded on August 21. The season is expected to consist of the signature 19 episodes.

90 Day Fiancé 10 cast

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé features fourteen contestants and seven couples and here's which of them will be featured in the currently airing new season of the reality show.

Jasmine (36, Panama) and Gino (52, Michigan)

Sophie (23, United Kingdom) and Robert (32, California)

Manuel (34, Ecuador) and Ashley (31, New York)

Nick (30, Australia) and Devin (23, Arkansas)

Justin (36, Moldova) and Nikki (47, New Jersey)

Anali (26, Peru) and Clayton (29, Kentucky)

Citra (26, Indonesia) and Sam (30, Missouri)

More about 90 Day Fiancé 10

90 Day Fiancé revolves around each couple getting 90 days to decide whether they want to get married or cut ties. "These long-distance, international couples go the distance as they navigate cultural differences, discover surprising personality traits, and process lingering tensions brought on by doubtful friends and families," the press release by TLC reads.

Watch the trailer for 90 Day Fiancé 10 here:

The trailer for 90 Day Fiancé 10 was released on September 11, 2023. It featured airport unions, red flags, parental approval, and doubts. The synopsis of the season states an interesting journey for these international couples as they deal with their love, culture clashes, and all the struggles in between. The currently airing installment's synopsis promises heartwarming moments, unexpected twists, and plenty of drama.

Jasmine and Gino return with even more allegations and friction. She finds a lip color in his car and yells, "You're a f*cking cheater!" He responds back, "No, I'm not!" to which she cries, "Yes, you are!" Gino replied, "I never--" but Jasmine cut in, "You f*cking are!" He then said, "That's not cheating!" after which she got out of the car, slammed the door, and stated, "You're dead. I want to go home." Episode one is now available to watch.

