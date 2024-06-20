90 Day Fiancé: Are Ed and Liz Still Together? Here's Where They Are Now

Liz Woods, a significant figure on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, has captivated audiences with her dazzling presence since her separation from Big Ed Brown. Her experience, particularly her determination to accomplish weight loss objectives, has been a source of inspiration for her fans.

Liz and Big Ed began dating after he broke up with Rose Vega, a woman from the Philippines. Liz, a single mother in her thirties from San Diego, met Big Ed while working at a neighborhood restaurant.

Liz's journey: From heartbreak to healing

Despite her initial reservations about pursuing a romantic relationship with him, Liz eventually consented to meet him out of goodwill. As they spent more and more time together, Liz fell in love with Big Ed.

There were many highs and lows in their special relationship. Almost fourteen breakups resulted from this. The most unexpected development occurred a few days prior to their planned wedding.

At this point, Big Ed abruptly canceled the ceremony, shocking Liz beyond belief. Liz was finally informed of the whole scenario during a contentious and emotional conversation with their officiator.

On HEA, she showed a desire to get back together with Big Ed, but he was really searching for an excuse to end things. However, Liz has spent the last six months dating a man by the name of Jayson. Liz has already moved on and is happy in her present relationship. Liz has moved on from her ex, based on her most recent photos.

Fans of the reality TV show 90 Day Fiancé have been attentively following Liz's journey, noting a noticeable difference in her appearance in recent images compared to those taken prior to her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8. This metamorphosis has been termed the "Big Ed effect" by fans, referring to the evident effects of her relationship with Big Ed on her health.

The emotional journey of Liz: Love, reality TV, and moving on

Liz went through a lot with Big Ed. Their relationship had numerous ups and downs, which had a significant physical and psychological impact on her. One of the most difficult elements was Ed's decision to cancel their wedding without informing her beforehand.

Liz worked hard to make things work, but she eventually felt compelled to end her relationship with him. Liz suffered severe emotional wounds as a result of their difficult times together, making it much more difficult for her to maintain the relationship.

Liz's situation became even more difficult as she was on a reality show. The attention that her relationship was receiving increased the amount of stress. Her story highlights the complexities of love. It also shows the major impact that relationships can have on our lives. Unhealthy relationships persist due to two main reasons: emotional reliance and low self-esteem.

Liz recently published photos from a strawberry field on social media. Liz looked pleasant, healthy, and well-groomed. Liz admitted to taking antidepressants, which caused her to gain a "ton of weight," in response to a fan's question about how she lost weight. Liz made the decision to discontinue the medication.

