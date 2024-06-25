90 Day Fiancé: Danielle Jbali Maps Out Her Weight Loss Plan For The Future

Danielle Jbali who is well known for the reality TV series, 90 Fiancé has revealed her weight loss journey via an Instagram post. Danielle gained popularity for her rather troublesome relationship with a Moroccan man named Mohamed Jbali.

During the show, things between the couple got so out of control that she even threatened to get him deported. However, things have changed now and they are on good terms with each other despite their rocky past. Mohammed recently informed Danielle that he and his wife, Jillian had welcomed a new baby, just 2 weeks before making the news public.

In a recent Instagram post, Danielle Jbali announced her weight loss plan using Wegovy. In the Instagram post, she captions the photo ‘Will be sharing my weight loss journey. I started Wegovy last Saturday, June 15.’

What is Wegovy?

Wegovy is a semaglutide injection that is often prescribed to individuals who are overweight and have weight-related medical problems. Danielle has been transparent about her prescription as Wegovy is said to have rather quick results.

Wegovy helps reduce excess body weight and also reduces the risk of any major cardiovascular diseases. Danielle has not mentioned any health-related issues in the Instagram post but has often talked about her body weight, which led to self-esteem issues during 90 Day Fiancé.

Danielle does not shy away from sharing her personal life on Instagram. In one of the posts, she reshared a photo that read ‘I am not someone who is ashamed of my past. I’m actually really proud. I know I made a lot of mistakes, but they, in turn, were my life lessons.’ possibly hinting at her 90 Day Fiancé stint.

You can do it

says Paola Mayfield, another 90 Day Fiancé co-star. Danielle Jbali’s Instagram post has gained massive support online from fans who are supportive and excited to follow her weight loss journey. Another co-star, Juliana Custodio encourages Danielle and also shares about how even she managed to lose 60 pounds gained during pregnancy.

Apart from her weight loss journey, Danielle has also been sharing the progress of her nursing career which she aims to complete by November 2024.

