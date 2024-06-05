90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? - Liz Woods Reveals Reason Behind Stay With Big Ed

In the eighth season of the popular TLC show 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods called it quits just a week before their wedding ceremony. However, the latter still wanted to stay with him despite him abandoning her and her daughter at a time like this.

The duo, who met in 90 Day: The Single Life season 1, had a 28-year-old age gap and never seemed compatible. They had several arguments both on and off the screen and have broken over a dozen times in a span of three years. Soon after falling for Ed, Liz realized he was too immature for a committed relationship.

What caused the final split between Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods?

Liz has been prioritizing her relationship with Ed over everything else in her life but the latter still couldn’t work it out. Liz was under Ed's control and he even put pressure on her to renounce her restaurant promotion. In order for them to live closer to his family in Arkansas, he also requested that she give up her life in San Diego which she eventually did just a month before her wedding.

Despite everything, their fights continued. In the sixth episode, Ed cooked his taco pasta recipe for dinner and took care of Liz's daughter Ryleigh. However, he got furious when she thought it was too spicy. As they got into a fight over this, he called off the wedding. Despite their multiple fights, the split made Liz evidently upset and she revealed that she wanted to stay with him.

Why did Liz Woods want to stay with Big Ed Brown despite their multiple fights?

Explaining the reason, Liz told ET in an interview, “I think once you get comfortable in a situation it’s hard to leave. I was actually paying rent on an apartment still out here to make sure I kind of had a backup incase something didn’t happen, and I actually gave up that apartment officially one month before the wedding, so it kind of was a lot thrown in my face.”

Another reason Liz mentioned was the criticism she had experienced from 90 Day Fiancé fans made it harder for her to end her romance with Big Ed. She said that she persisted in this relationship because she believed that “Ed and I were attacked and bullied so much in our relationship, that they think that our love wasn’t real and it really was.”

She continued, “So I just kind of wanted to fight for that, and also I wanted to fight for him.” Liz mentioned that she was aware that some people labeled her a "gold digger" and believed she was dating Ed for his money while the reality was she was the only one who had a job during their three and a half years relationship.

How is Liz Woods doing after her break-up with Big Ed?

Though she wanted to stay with Ed, Liz revealed that she and her 11-year-old daughter are happier at present. She said that she does not want to reconnect with Ed as he did not fight for the relationship. After moving back to San Diego, she also mentioned that she has been prioritizing herself and her health at the moment which has led her to lose a lot of weight.

Liz also spoke about how things are progressing in her new relationship as she declared, "I am dating, in my next relationship."

