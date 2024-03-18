90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After gives us a peek into the lives of familiar faces like 'Big' Ed, Angela, and Gino as they tackle the challenges of their relationships. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

90-Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Streaming details, date, and more.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. Before that, at 4 p.m. EST, there's a special marathon showing the end of Season 7. If you miss the premiere, don't worry. TLC will show it again at 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. EST so you won't miss anything.

For those who like streaming, Season 8 will be on Max on the same day it airs on TV. This is new because before, you could mostly watch it on Discovery+.

If you don't have Max, there are other ways to watch. Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV all have TLC. Later, you might find the season to rent or buy on platforms like Apple TV+ or Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Episode Details

After the first episode on March 17, there will be new episodes every week. Here's a sneak peek at what's coming up:

- Episode 1: Once Upon a Rocky Relationship - March 17, 2024

- Episode 2: The Princess and the Pea Brain - March 24, 2024

90-Day Fiance Recap

Liz finds out about Ed's infidelity while planning their wedding, Mahmoud causes a stir by running off with Nicole's belongings, and Angela travels to Nigeria for a crucial visa interview with Michael. Get ready for lots of love, drama, and surprises as the season goes on.

Fans can't wait for Season 8 of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' to start. Whether you're watching on TV or streaming online, it's going to be an exciting journey with these couples.

