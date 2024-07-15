90 Day Fiancé: HEA: Rob And Sophie’s Marriage Crumbles In Latest Episode; Deets

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Sophie Sierra and Rob Warner’s relationship has hit a dead end. In the latest episode of Season 8, Warner made the ultimate decision to call their marriage off while having prepared a full speech for his now ex-wife.

The couple’s complicated situation, which includes Sophie living separately, was not received well by Rob, who chose to finally confront her about it.

Sophie Sierra and Rob Warner end their marriage

Rob Warner, 33, hopes to let go of his spiraling marriage to Sophie Sierra, 25, only months after they tied the knot in February 2024. The reality star reached Sierra’s residence to have an upfront conversation and convey his decision to pull the plug on their marriage.

In the July 14 episode of Happily Ever After?, titled The Big Bad Heartbreak, Warner said, “I just needed to talk to you, and I wrote it down so that I can just say it straight out. Sophie, I think the best thing for both of us is to just be done with this.”

After a shocked Sophie demanded to know the reason, the LA-based model clarified he was exhausted from the constant back and forth and was not willing to continue anymore. Warner even explained that since Sierra had moved out from their apartment and was building a life of her own, it was best to break up.

“Everyone who supports you hates me, which tells me so do you. For my own mental health, I’m ending this relationship so I can let it go,” Warner added. Sierra, who is originally from London, England, had a silent yet intense reaction as she left without a word shutting the door in Rob’s face, per TVinsider.

Meanwhile, her best friend Kae walked out and asked Rob to leave. Instead of doing so, the two got into an altercation. Rob ranted about her in the confessional for interrupting the conversation between a husband and wife.

While fans do not know how Sierra is dealing with the breakup, the preview for the next episode teases her crying in the car. Meanwhile, Rob wasn’t confident if she understood the depth of it.

Why did Sophie Sierra and Rob Warner separate?

Earlier, Sophie Sierra had discovered questionable videos of other women on Warner’s phone which forced her to move out from his Texas home. They separated in May 2023 while Sierra lived with her best friend, Kae.

Sierra was interested in Rob after she stumbled on his Instagram page dedicated to mixed-race men. The latter was an aspiring model and actor from Los Angeles while Sierra was a fashion influencer from London, per ScreenRant.

She had moved into Warner’s LA apartment for two months when their troubles began. Growing up in a wealthy family back in England, Sierra felt it was not “normal” to have a bathroom outside of the apartment, which was the case for Warner’s place.

Though reports claim the couple later moved to a bigger apartment in Austin, Texas, their fights did not stop. Sierra's family wanted her to leave Rob, given his poor financial state and history of online infidelity.

However, the reality star had other plans. Despite living separately from her husband, Sierra still wanted to remain married to him to reside in the U.S.

News episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 airs every Sunday on TLC.

