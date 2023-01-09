The beloved 90 Day spin-off show titled 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s season 4 is all set to premiere on TLC on January 29, 2023. The unique reality TV show features lovestruck foreigners who move to America for love. The premise of the show interestingly features how they adjust to the big move and how far they go for love.

TLC recently dropped a trailer for season 4, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The trailer reveals new couples, cheating scandals, and exciting storylines, from a number of exotic places. But the most interesting part about the show will be how each couple comes with their own challenges. The trailer showcases engaging cultural clashes. If you watch the trailer, Yohan says to Daniele "Look, here the woman does the housework", that definitely offends Daniele.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 - What to expect?

One of the cast members, Gabriel, will be coming out as transgender. The show features another couple that struggles with her partner from Egypt. The trailer shows, Mahmoud telling Nicole, "You have, like, more freedom than any wife I can have," Another interesting thing that the trailer features are a couple with a 43-year age gap.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 - Cast Members

Here is all you need to know about the cast members of the Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Daniele and Yohan

Daniele and Yohan are the couples on season 4 of the TLC show 90 Day: The Other Way. Their storyline features Daniele who moves from New York to the Dominican Republic. Daniele claims she met Yohan who is a fitness instructor, in her hotel’s lobby, when she was on a vacation. The show features how she leaves America for her love.

Debbie and Oussama

Another couple that season 4 of the show is all set to feature is Debbie and Oussama. This couple features an interesting age gap. Debbie is actually 43 years older than her boyfriend, Oussama. Debbie has decided to leave America for her Moroccan boyfriend. The show features how her family feels about their relationship and the struggles she faces because of the big move and the big age gap.

Jen and Rishi

Jen and Rishi, another couple that you’d love to watch on 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4. The TLC show has picked another love story that started in a hotel lobby. Rishi is an Indian whose family has no idea Jen exists and is already planning an arranged marriage for him. It will definitely be interesting to watch how their love comes through.

Kris and Jeymi

Another 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4’s couple, you will enjoy watching is Kris and Jeymi. The couple actually meets in person for the first time on the show. Their story features how Kris leaves her American family and moves to Colombia for Jeymi.

Nicole and Mahmoud

Nicole and Mahamoud, another couple on TLC’s 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4. The show features how Nicole met Mahmoud at a fabric store. The most interesting part of their story is his impromptu proposal. The couple secretly gets married and now Nicole is leaving her country and moving to Egypt. Watch the show for how she adjusts to her new life.

Gabriel and Isabel

Another interesting couple on the TLC show is Gabriel and Isabel. The show features a storyline that will keep you glued to the screens when Gabriel comes out as transgender to Isabel's Colombian family.