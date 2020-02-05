90210 actress Shannen Doherty reveals her breast cancer has relapsed; says, 'It's a bitter pill to swallow'

Appearing on an interview with ABC News, Shannen Doherty revealed that her breast cancer was back and is now at stage four. Read on to know more.

Just a day after World Cancer Day was observed, 90210 actress Shannen Doherty made a heartbreaking announcement stating that her cancer has relapsed. Appearing on an interview with ABC News that aired on Tuesday morning on Good Morning America, Shannen revealed that her breast cancer was back and is now at stage four. She also spoke about coming to terms with her diagnosis and added that she is clueless about how to process it.

Shannen said, “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here. I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways." Shannen, who has starred in popular shows like Charmed, Beverly Hills and 90210 among others, was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015.

The actress added, "I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, well, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do." Shannen, who saw her co-star and Riverdale actor Luke Perry pass away, revealed that it was a huge shock. "It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first. It was really, like, shocking," the actress said about losing her friend.

Shannen, however, plans to work as much as she can. "One of the reasons, along with Luke, that I did 90210 and didn’t really tell anybody was because I thought, people can look at that as people with stage 4 can work too. Our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do," she explained in the ABC News interview.

Read More