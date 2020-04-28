911 call made post Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s violent fight released; Caller reported an assault

A 911 call made after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s violent fight has been released and it has details about the incident. Read on to know more.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle is far from over. An anonymous 911 call, which was made the night Depp and Heard had the infamous explosive fight, has been released and it details the former couple’s clash. “Hi, I need to report an assault right now happening at 849 Broadway at the Eastern building, it's penthouse three,” the caller can be heard saying. The apartment mentioned in the phone call is the luxurious house in LA, which was formerly owned by the two Hollywood stars.

According to Daily Mail’s report, the caller claimed that a friend named Amber was being attacked by a man described as a “boyfriend”. “I happen to know that it's happening and I just need to remain anonymous,” the caller said. Responding to the claim, the LAPD operator asked, “So what did she say that this guy assaulted her or hit her?” The operator then asked for more details. “Physically assaulting her, yeah. Send somebody up there please,” the caller said sounding agitated. The recording abruptly ends after the caller explained the location of the couple’s penthouse for the second time.

Reportedly, the call was made around the same time Heard previously claimed Depp hurled a cell phone at her and tore out clumps of her hair. The 34-year-old actress’ attorney has claimed that the phone call proves that Heard’s domestic violence claims were true. The 56-year-old actor had filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019 after the actress accused him of domestic abuse in 2018. On the other hand, Depp’s legal team has stated that the recording points out the loopholes on various accounts Heard and her allies have given about the incident.

Depp’s attorney has also questioned the identity of the caller. The attorney pointed out that the female voice on the phone did not belong to iO Tillett Wright, Heard’s trans activist friend who had previously claimed that she made the call. Depp is continuing to maintain that he never laid a finger on the actress.

Opening up about the fight, the actress claimed that she was on the phone with Wright when Depp started physically hurting her. “He is smacking my face, moving my face and he's got me by the hair and he's, it's hard to describe it's almost like yanking me from side to side with my hair,' she said in a videotaped deposition for their 2016 divorce case.

Earlier this month, Daily Mail published exclusive video footage, in which Depp can be seen detailing the violent fight that left him with a permanently damaged finger. This was the same fight Heard spoke about. It acted as the final nail in the coffin and ended up breaking their marriage for good. However, in Depp’s story, it was Heard who assaulted him. As he recalled the incident, the 56-year-old joked about calling his finger “Little Richard” after he lost its tip during a verbal argument with Heard which eventually turned into a violent fight.

In the video, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor stated that back when the incident took place, he had to lie about it and say it got trapped in a door. He claimed he did that to protect the woman who was his wife back then. He said he wanted to focus on his finger before dealing with his wife. “I was trying to get the finger back, you know. And then deal with the insanity of having had my finger chopped off by this woman that I was married to,” he said smiling.

Reportedly, the incident took place months after the two got married and he was shooting for the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean film in Australia. The fight has become the most controversial part of their legal battle and both sides offer different accounts. While Depp holds Heard responsible, the 33-year-old actress has claimed that Depp cut the tip of his middle finger while smashing a phone against a wall. And that’s not all. The Aquaman actress has also claimed that during the fight, Depp ripping off her nightgown, forcefully grabbed her breasts and strangled her.

In a text to his doctor, Depp had reportedly stated that he had accidentally cut his finger. “Thank you for everything. I have chopped off my left middle finger as a reminder that I should never cut my finger off again!! I love you, brother. Johnny,” the text read. While Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse, women in Depp's life have refused to believe the accusations and have defended the actor. His co-star Penelope Cruz and his ex, Vanessa Paradis, filed a declaration in support of Depp’s case against his ex-wife.

ALSO READ: Kate Hudson reveals she had a crush on Jimmy Fallon during shooting the 2000 film Almost Famous

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×