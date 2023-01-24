95th Oscar nominations 2023: When and where to watch, expected nominees and more details

The Oscar nominations will be out today, on Tuesday, January 25 th , 2023. The lovers of cinema are all excited to know which films, actors, directors, cinematographers, etc will make it to the revered list, and which would not. The Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The awards show will be televised live on ABC and will be available across 200 territories worldwide. Read on to find out when and where you can watch the 95 th Academy Award Nominations tonight.

The nominations for the 95th Oscars will be made by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, live from Beverly Hills, California.

When can I watch the Oscar 2023 nominations?

According to the official statements, the announcement for the Oscars 2023 will be made on Tuesday, 24th January, at 5:30 a.m. PST and 8:30 a.m. EST. So, set an alarm right away and keep your eyes fixed on the screens.

Where can I watch the Oscars 2023 nominations?

The Oscar nominations will be streamed live on various sites like Oscar.com and Oscars.org. The nominations will also be streamed on the Academy's YouTube channel, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Moreover, in a first, it will be available in Virtual Reality via Metaverse’s Horizon Worlds.

Expected Nominees: Oscars 2023

There have been speculations about who would make it to the Oscar nominees this time around. In case of the Best Director category, Todd Field (Tár), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Steven Spielberg (The Fablemans), Daniel Scheinert, and Daniel Kwan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) will most probably be nominated.

When it comes to the Best Picture category, The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Everywhere All at Once, are a few films that might make the cut.

Next up, for The Best Actress category, Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) are the likeliest of nominees.

In case of The Best Actor category, Bill Nighy (Living), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), and Paul Mescal (Aftersun), are the expected names.

It is an important year for India at the Oscars 2023 with four shortlisted movies - RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers. It remains to see if they will make it to the nominations.