While Ryan Gosling was playing stuntman for Fall Guy, Emily Blunt’s husband was playing one in real life. The Oppenheimer star candidly shared a nerve-wracking incident they had while shooting for the David Leitch-helmed movie in Australia. For the country synonymous with spiders, Blunt and John Krasinski had the ideal encounter with a scary huntsman spider.

The British actress explained how she and her husband Krasinski dealt with it in the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Blunt gave The Office star due credit for his bravery, doing most of the heroic work with the mighty crawler while she backed up and watched.

Emily Blunt narrates a typical Australian animal story

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, April 29 for the promotion of her new movie, Fall Guy, Emily Blunt chatted about myriads of things, from co-starring alongside Ryan Gosling, presenting at the Oscars, and living in the Australian outback for filming. Amidst all that, she quickly recalled a spider story worth narrating.

Though reluctant at first to go about the archetypical Australian animal story, Blunt began, "Australia was very welcoming — loved it. The spiders were also very welcoming." She noted that while John Krasinski is "very good" with most insects, spiders might not be his exact forte. The Devil Wears Prada star recalled having a quiet drink with her husband on the terrace when she spotted a huntsman spider.

“You know when people go, ‘It was the size of your hand’? It was like a bird in full wingspan,” she said. Instantly giving up, Blunt dumped the responsibility of shooing away the beast on Kravinski. The actress recalled her reaction, “You're up. You're up. Nope. I'm not. I'm not. I won't.” The 44-year-old actor’s resolve was trapping the spider in a Tupperware while “trying to act kinda cool about it.”

“I got the paper and I slid the paper under. Well, I handed it, and kinda backed up. He got outside and it was pitch black, so he couldn't see,” the Oscar-nominated star continued. Regardless, Krasinski was all up for the challenge as he shook the spider out while it crawled back into the Tupperware box.

Host Jimmy Kimmel lauded Krasinski’s “heroism” by referencing the latter’s 2018 thriller series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. “He’s Jack Ryan and neither one of us are,” Kimmel quipped.

Emily Blunt’s daughters are obsessed with Ryan Gosling

Later in the interview, Blunt revealed her daughters, Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7 being starstruck by Ryan Gosling's stint as Ken in Barbie. “They are so obsessed with Ken,” she admitted in agreement to Kimmel expressing the same for his nine-year-old daughter.

Furthermore, Blunt recalled how Ryan Gosling swooned his daughters away with a beautiful gesture. “He brought them this massive box of roses that he’d had in his dressing room for SNL that spelled Ken,” she said. The Barbie star thanked Blunt’s daughters for supporting Ken. The actress mimicked how her daughters’ gushed over him by fanning herself in admiration.

Fall Guy will be out in theatres on 3 May 2024.

