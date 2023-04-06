A Black Lady Sketch Show is back with its Season 4; Robin Thede spills beans on the grand plans

A Black Lady Sketch Show, the highly popular Emmy award-winning comedy show is now set to be back in action with its Season 4, very soon. The most anticipated official trailer of the HBO show was revealed recently, leaving its loyal audiences totally excited. Meanwhile, Robin Thede, who is the creator of the series, as well as an actor, opened up about the team's grand plans for A Black Lady Sketch Show's fourth season, in an exclusive interview with Variety.

A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 is bigger and better

In her chat with Variety, the actress-writer confirmed that A Black Lady Sketch Show's fourth season is going to be bigger and better, compared to its last three seasons. Robin Thede also added that the show will utilize the unique abilities of its entire star cast in more creative ways, this season. "These women play hundreds of characters in the few episodes of the show. They are so talented, that we keep talking about the Black Lady Cinematic Universe," she revealed.

"It is about expansion and what our creativity can create, for good or for evil. It feels like we are in an era of self-creation, defining what this universe can be and remove any limitations that we may have had," Robin Thede further added. "I’m so in awe of the cast, who all offer each of their own talents and skills in such unique ways. This season gave us a little bit of room to play with their endless abilities," she stated.