'A Constant Evolution': Deborra-Lee Furness Says She Learnt More About Herself After Split With Ex-Husband Hugh Jackman

Recently, Deborra-Lee Furness, who was formerly married to Hugh Jackman, has opened up about her journey of self-discovery after their separation last year which took place after almost 30 years of marriage.

In September, the two announced their break up at ages 68 and 55 respectively after 27 years of being together. "I'm strong and resilient," Furness spoke to People magazine about the revelations she had from the past year during the screening of her latest film Force of Nature: The Dry 2.

Deborra-Lee Furness is grateful for her newfound life learnings after divorce from Hugh Jackman

Among other things, she admitted having a remarkable inner resilience in response to uncertainty. She told the outlet that she was still in the process of learning about herself and growing personally, which is terrifying but needed for her transformation.

But amidst this daunting metamorphosis, Furness felt grateful for what it availed to her in terms of personal development. She highlighted how important friendships are in times when one is downplaying hardships and insisted that women need close friends to help understand difficult moments in life.

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman's ex-wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness also thanked her children aged 23 and 18 namely Oscar and Ava for always supporting everything that she does. Her kids endorsed her work because they were supportive artists themselves or so they said. She told Page Six, that she is "learning a lot about myself and I'm embracing evolution and growth."

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman have amicably parted ways now focusing on respective new projects

While Hugh Jackman is busy preparing for Deadpool & Wolverine, Furness has also worked on her latest movie. The sequel titled Force of Nature: The Dry 2 is based on Robert Connolly’s adaptation of Jane Harper’s books released in the previous year. It focuses on an all-female ensemble cast which attracted Furness. She went ahead by expressing to media outlets how much she loves playing strong female roles saying that young girls can look up to them.

The former Hollywood A-lister couple confirmed their separation through a joint statement sent to People magazine stating how they have both resolved not to forget about their family while going through this transition period. Despite the changes taking place between them, there remains a cordial relationship evident when Furness attended Jackman’s fiftieth birthday party recently.

Their love story began when they both met on the television series Correlli in Australia in 1995. It was Hugh Jackman who had romantically pursued the already-established Aussie actress, Furness back then. The pair got hitched in 1996.

