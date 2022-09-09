A double rainbow shone over Buckingham Palace before the Royal Family announced Queen Elizabeth’s demise
The Queen passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday at her residence in Balmoral.
As the world mourns the demise of Queen Elizabeth, it seems nature too has a message for the people of England. Just before the royal family officially announced the passing of the Queen, a double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace. On Thursday, it was announced that the Queen was kept under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle after her health deteriorated for the worse.
On hearing the news of the Queen nearing her demise, the people of the nation gathered in front of Buckingham Palace and some others stayed put at The Queen Victoria Memorial which stands opposite the Palace. There were also those who withstood the heavy rains and showed up in front of the Balmoral Castle where the Queen was kept under medical supervision as per her doctors' advice. The royal family too joined the monarch in her last moments as her son Prince Charles along with his wife Camila were the first ones to arrive at the Castle.
Followed by Prince William who drove a green Range Rover with Prince Andrew and Edward and his wife Sophie in the passenger seats. After the official announcement of the Queen's demise, Prince Charles transferred to the role of the monarch and the title King Charles III. He also expressed his sadness in his statement which read, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."
King Charles III continued, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
