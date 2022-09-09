A double rainbow shone over Buckingham Palace before the Royal Family announced Queen Elizabeth’s demise

As the world mourns the demise of Queen Elizabeth, it seems nature too has a message for the people of England. Just before the royal family officially announced the passing of the Queen, a double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace. On Thursday, it was announced that the Queen was kept under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle after her health deteriorated for the worse.

On hearing the news of the Queen nearing her demise, the people of the nation gathered in front of Buckingham Palace and some others stayed put at The Queen Victoria Memorial which stands opposite the Palace. There were also those who withstood the heavy rains and showed up in front of the Balmoral Castle where the Queen was kept under medical supervision as per her doctors' advice. The royal family too joined the monarch in her last moments as her son Prince Charles along with his wife Camila were the first ones to arrive at the Castle.