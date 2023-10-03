'A dream come true for me': When Ryan Reynolds claimed he 'would have made a terrible king'; Find out

Ryan Reynolds is one of the few celebrities who are very vocal about their personal lives. Whether he is bantering with his wife on Twitter (now X) or talking about his kids, the Deadpool actor always finds a way to amuse us with interesting anecdotes from his personal life.

Here is a throwback to one time when he opened up about being a father and why he would like to have nine daughters with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds wanted to have nine daughters with Blake Lively

One such instance took place back in 2016 when he opened up during an interview on SiriusXM EW radio about his daughters. At that time the Green Lantern actors had welcomed their second daughter. Ryan Reynolds revealed that he can’t get enough of having a daughter and would be genuinely thrilled to have as many as nine daughters with his wife Blake Lively.

Despite his joy at being a father of daughters, he didn’t dismiss the possibility of having a son at one point in their lives as well.

“I would love to have a little boy at some point, but I would not be an unhappy man if I had a six-person soccer team of girls,” the Free Guy actor had told People magazine at one point.

However, there is a reason why Ryan Reynolds has been so inclined to have daughters in his household. It ties back to his own childhood and growing up in a house full of boys for company.

Ryan Reynolds grew up as the youngest of four boys

Ryan Reynolds explained that as the youngest of four boys in a household, he was surrounded by too much testosterone to handle for a lifetime. On top of that, his dad was a cop which definitely made for an intense experience growing up.

“Having a daughter was a dream come true for me,” the Red Notice actor had told the People Magazine , also revealing, “I would have made a terrible king.”

At that time Reynolds had expressed his desire to have a large family which the star couple seemed to be fulfilling as they just welcomed their 4th child in 2023.

