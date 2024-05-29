A Family Affair Trailer: Joey King, Nicole Kidman, And Zac Efron Find Themselves In A Messy Situation

The trailer of A Family Affair, an upcoming Netflix rom-com that brings Joey King, Nicole Kidman, and Zac Efron to the screen, is out. The film, as the name suggests to an extent, chronicles the worst of moments one could see two worlds colliding when Zara discovers that her mother is having an affair with her former boss.



A Family Affair: Worlds collide in unexpected ways

Zara (played by Joey King), a young woman, is an assistant to a movie star named Chris Cole (brought to the screen by Zac Efron). While Zara hates her boss, calling him self-absorbent in multiple instances in the trailer, she has to confront an even worse situation: her mother Brooke (played by Nicole Kidman) having an affair with Cole. Brooke and Cole seem to get along well, but the idea of her mother dating her former boss who has not exactly been the best at his job in her eyes, seems unsettling. So as the good daughter that Zara has to be, she warns her mom multiple times, but there does not seem to be a reconciliation of terms between the duo.

“I am starting to feel things that I never thought I would feel again, not since your father died,” Brooke tells Zara in the trailer, and the latter does not take this information well. “No! You did not just say that!” she complains.

Amidst the unfolding of this chaotic situation, Zara’s grandmother becomes the voice of reason for this young woman who is grappling with her protective instincts to save her mother from this selfish man. The grandmother reminds Zara that Brooke is not just her mom, but a woman too, who gets to choose who she loves and wants to be with.

Otherwise, Zara’s grandmother is equally, if not more so, obsessed with this “Buzzfeed Hunkiest Brunette.”

A Family Affair hits Netflix in June

Joey King, who is best known for The Kissing Booth franchise, revealed to Tudum that the headframe collision after she discovers Brooke and Cole in the room was perfected after multiple tries. “I did it about three times, and then took a moment to watch those takes back and decided I needed to keep trying until it was perfect,” she recalled.

A Family Affair features Zac Efron, Joey King, Nicole Kidman, Liza Koshy, Kathy Bates and Shirley MacLaine.

Richard LaGravenese serves as the director of this upcoming rom-com. The film rolls out on Netflix on June 28.

