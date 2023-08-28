'A friendly, no strings situationship,' What's holding Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid back from commitment?

Amid the rumors of Leonardo Dicaprio meeting with younger actresses and dating them, a name that has been associated for quite some time now has been that of Gigi Hadid. However, a new report by US Weekly suggests that the two are not in a serious relationship at the moment. Sources close to Hadid told the page that her relationship with Caprio is not on a committed level. Instead, the two are in a 'casual' relationship. What more did the source reveal? Here is everything to know about the actor and the model.

Leonardo Dicaprio's situationship with Gigi Hadid

The US Weekly report came out as a shock to many fans. It was not expected that the two are in a 'situationship.' Despite the attention they receive, insiders describe their bond as a "friendly, no strings 'situationship.'" DiCaprio's circle of friends doesn't expect him to give up his bachelor lifestyle for a committed partnership, but they're not concerned about his ability to find the right match. Reports indicate that DiCaprio is enjoying his life to the fullest, relishing the freedom to pursue his interests and pleasures.

The source also told US Weekly that “Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends.” In addition, the Insider suggested that “They respect each other and have fun when they’re together, but it’s not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for.” The most shocking of the statements was that “She’s more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career.”

Where is their relationship headed?

As of now, there is no information about where their 'situationship' is headed. A lot of the time, relationships are pitted in the public domain only to stay relevant. The relationship between Timothee Chalemet and Kylie Jenner is also a result of such PR. It will only be a matter of time until we find out what the two are planning for their future. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates right here.

