A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder Trailer: Emma Myers And Zain Iqbal Lead The Mystery Novel Adaptation

The BBC has released the first trailer of the highly anticipated murder mystery, A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder, arriving on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer this July for the UK audience.

The six-part series is based on Holly Jackson’s acclaimed novel and stars Wednesday breakout star Emma Myers alongside Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, A Spy Among Friends), Gary Beadle (Rye Lane, Small Axe), Mathew Baynton (Ghosts, Wonka), and newcomer Zain Iqbal.

Watch the trailer below!

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder - Trailer

The new trailer gives fans their first glimpse at Myers channeling her inner Sherlock Holmes to solve a murder mystery.

Here’s an official synopsis of the upcoming thriller:

“Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it, everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single-minded Pip Fitz-Amboni isn't so sure, and she’s determined to prove it. If Sal Singh isn't a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?”

The role marks Myers’ first major project as a solo lead following her breakthrough role of Enid Sinclair in fan-favorite Wednesday. She's also currently in production for the second installment of the said Jenna Ortega-starrer Netflix gig.

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder - Additional Details

Advertisement

The six-episode series is directed by actress Dolly Wells from a screenplay by Poppy Cogan, Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke, and Ruby Thomas. The series, as mentioned earlier, is based on Jackson’s novel of the same moniker.

Executive producers for the production are Wells, Cogan, Jackson, Maythew Read, Matthew Bouch, Frith Tiplady, Lucy Richer, and Danielle Scott-Haughton, with Florence Walker serving as a producer.

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder releases in the UK on July 1