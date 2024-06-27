A Good Girl's Guide To Murder TRAILER: Emma Myres Take On A Thrilling Case In This New Thriller; See Here

A high school girl has a crack on the town’s most mysterious murder case!

Will she find the murderer or spiral down into a rabbit hole she would never recover from? The series adaptation of Holly Jackson’s best-selling young adult mystery released its first trailer, and it’s chilling. Emma Myers shines as the innocent but intimidating young girl!

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Trailer

What starts as a fun group project turns into a full-fledged murder investigation of a young girl named Andie Bell, who died five years ago under mysterious circumstances. Rumor has it that she was killed by her then-lover, Sal Singh, but Pip Fitz-Amobi (Myers) is not convinced!

The trailer highlights a hell-bent Pip taking all the measures she possibly can, including stalking someone in a grocery store or summoning the ghost of Andie to get to the truth. She eventually spirals out of control, leaving everyone around her concerned over her obsession.

The trailer ends on a miscellaneous note to keep the audience’s interest intact! The show’s official synopsis reads, “Pip Fitz-Amobi, a brilliant woman, is unsure whether schoolgirl Andie Bell was killed by her lover Sal Singh five years ago. How far will they go to protect Pip from learning the truth if Sal Singh turns out not to be the murderer?”

Advertisement

The Cast of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Myers, best known for playing the beloved Enid Sinclair on Wednesday, is joined by Zain Iqbal, who plays Ravi Singh (Sal Singh from the book). India Lillie Davies plays Andie Bell, and Asha Banks stars as one of Pip’s friends, Cara Ward.

Other cast members include Henry Ashton (Max Hastings), Yali Topol Margalith (Lauren Gibson), Mathew Baynton (Eliot Ward), Carla Woodcock (Becca Bell), Gary Beadle (Victor Amobi), and many more.

“I’m thrilled about this show, and getting to be Pip has been a dream,” Myers told Netflix’s Tudum blog. “Whether you’ve read the book or not, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is an experience all around. I think people are really going to like it.”

The show will be released on Netflix on August 1, 2024.