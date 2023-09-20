‘A guy that I’d known for my whole life…’: Ryan Reynolds on his friend who leaked pictures of his newborn baby

In a 2015 interview with GQ, Ryan Reynolds revealed a difficult period he went through in his life just after the birth of his first daughter, James. The happy couple had to deal with the media frenzy because fans were desperate for a picture of Blake Lively and Ryan’s child. Unfortunately, the actor had to deal with two extremely unpleasant situations: a car accident and a childhood friend leaking pictures of his newborn.

Ryan Reynolds encounters a car crash with a member of the paparazzi

A few months after the birth of James, Reynolds was in Vancouver shooting for his superhero movie Deadpool. This is when he encountered a car accident with a member of the paparazzi. Talking to GQ, Ryan recalled, “I was in an underground parking garage that…The guy has yet to appear in court, so I don’t even know if I can talk about it. But, yeah, I was hit by a car.”

Ryan Reynolds shared being devastated when he found out his friend was leaking private pictures of his newborn

But this was not the only thing that made things tough for him. He recollected, “A guy that I’d known for my whole life, one of my closest friends growing up, he had been shopping pictures of my baby around. I kind of got in front of it, which is good. But it was a slightly dark period. A bad couple of weeks.” He mentioned that the person was, “Somebody I grew up with, yeah. Somebody I’ve known, who’s been one of my closest friends, for 25 years.” Once Ryan learned about this, he confronted him. “It was a pretty strongly worded conversation,” he added.

Reynolds was also devastated to find out that he did it all for the money. “Yeah, just for money. I mean, I don’t think he thought he would ever be caught. But it’s a pretty narrow group of people that I would send photos like that to. They’re just, like, my closest family and my closest friends: ‘Here’s us in the delivery room!’” He also added, “No. It was, like, so kind of shocking. There isn’t really a conversation to have. It’s just, ‘Oh, well, now I’m never going to see you or talk to you again, unfortunately.’ That’s kind of how it worked out.”

“The whole thing becomes so absurd that all you can do is laugh about it and just go, ‘This isn’t the real world. This isn’t how real things work.’ But it happens to be happening right now. And it will pass. And it does. It passes. It all passed.”

The actor will be seen next in Deadpool 4, which is currently delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

