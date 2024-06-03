“A Happy Family”: Cher's Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Gives Sweet Update On Their Relationship

Alexander "AE" Edwards claimed Cher always had his back. He told TMZ about his friendship with the 78-year-old music legend following his altercation with Travis Scott at a Cannes Film Festival party on May 23. He stated that Cher was not upset by his behavior, saying, "Hell no" and used lyrics from Future and Metro Boomin's song GTA to demonstrate that things were fine between them.

He stated, "Like Future says, 'Whatever I'm with, my girl is with it too.'" The rapper also said that those were merely lyrics and that he meant "my woman" when he remarked. He denied rumors that he and Cher were getting married anytime soon, but he did affirm that they were very much in love. He said, "We're content. We are content as a family.

Cher and Edwards: A glamorous love story

Cher and Edwards, who had been dating since late 2022, were last spotted together on the day that Edwards and Scott got into a fight at the 2024 amfAR Gala in Cannes. The couple, dressed in identical all-black ensembles, had an amazing date night earlier that evening that was captured on video, and they weren't scared to display some PDA.

Cher turned 78 years old on May 20th, a few days ago. Cher stated that they celebrated the occasion at a fantastic location, as reported by E! News. She thanked her partner for being very accommodating and said she had a great time at the stunning Chateau Romanov property.

Though there have been concerns regarding their 40-year age difference, Cher has been openly affectionate with Edwards ever since they went public with their relationship. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee complimented Alexander in October 2023, saying, "He's a beautiful man. Alexander is considerably younger, has white hair, diamond-like teeth, and tattoos."

Their love against the odds

Cher's comments reflect her deep admiration for Edwards, emphasizing both his physical appearance and character. The couple's public appearances and Cher's positive remarks suggest a strong bond between them that is unaffected by age differences. Cher's candor about her relationship with Edwards reflects her joy and gratitude for their time together.

After getting to know Edwards "for about 15 minutes" at a 2022 Paris Fashion Week event, Cher disclosed that the two had become friends via text. Cher acknowledged that she had been telling her friends, "I will never fall in love on text, and we're too old to go out with really younger men." Thus, she gave her advice in the letter.

The legendary performer had no regrets about breaking her rules, claiming that Edwards was "just so special." She added that no matter what happened, she enjoyed being with him.

Cher said that she always enjoyed Edwards' company and that he made her laugh. Cher emphasized, looking back on their relationship, that love can find you at any time. She thought they had a great time and that their year together was already worth it, despite what the statistics might indicate.

