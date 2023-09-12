'A haven for animals': From infinity pool to tennis court; a look inside Gisele Bundchen's USD 9 million Florida mansion

While Gisele Bundchen features in new Victoria's Secret ad campaigns, enjoys training, and remains in the headlines due to former husband Tom Brady's romance with Irina Shayk, she is also making some serious money moves. The supermodel is now the owner of a $9.1 million equestrian estate in south Florida. The 43-year-old's newest real estate purchase is a luxurious mansion across 7.5 acres. Here's what we know about the Brazilian's new estate.

A look inside Gisele Bundchen's $9 million Florida mansion

According to the Wall Street Journal, "Bundchen's new piece of paradise is set to become a haven for animals, with plans for horses, chickens, and other farm animals to roam freely. It's going to be a real animal-friendly property, that's for sure." It is located in the Southwest Ranches which is known for its vast acres of land and gorgeous estates, as per The New York Post. It is reportedly located around 30 miles from Miami and sprawls on 5,200 square feet.

ALSO READ: A look inside Kim Kardashian's $70 million oceanfront Malibu mansion; reality star calls it 'pinch-me moment'

The house has nine bedrooms, a primary suite, a floating glass staircase, and a 10-stall barn with guest quarters. It also boasts two horse rings, a soccer field, an infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen with a grill and pizza oven, and a man-made fish pond. The property's state-of-the-art sand equestrian rink and infinity edge pool are some of its most luxurious and sought-after features. The property also has a wine fridge, a BBQ, and Italian quartz countertops.

Previously, Bundchen bought an $11.5 million estate in Miami across from her ex-husband Tom Brady. The property located in Biscaya Drive, Surfside was bought in November last year. "You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom's — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other," a source told Page Six. The two houses are within sight of each other.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's relationship

Meanwhile, Bundchen and Brady started dating in 2006 after a mutual friend introduced them on a blind date. They got married in 2009 at a church in Santa Monica and followed it up with a ceremony in Costa Rica. They have two children together, namely Benjamin and Vivian, and share joint custody of them. In October last year, they got divorced after 13 years of marriage. Bundchen was rumored to dating her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

There has been no confirmation about the same. Meanwhile, Brady was linked to several women including Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon but those rumors were reported to be false. Last month, the NFL star was spotted indulging in some PDA with model Irina Shayk. Even though neither of the two has confirmed it, she spent the night at his home.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How does Gisele Bündchen feel about ex husband Tom Brady moving on with Irina Shayk? Here's what we know