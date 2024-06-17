‘A Heist Gone Wrong’: House Of The Dragon Showrunner Reveals His Take On Infamous Blood And Cheese Sequence From The Books

When George R.R. Martin names a sequence, it is deemed to be hauntingly memorable! The House of The Dragaon returned with its second season and added another infamous and gory sequence to the list behind the Red Wedding from Game of Thrones. After receiving mixed reviews, the showrunner weighed in on the Blood and Cheese sequence on the show!

Showrunner Ryan Condal on the show’s Blood And Cheese sequence

The first episode of House of the Dragon season 2, ‘A Son For A Son,’ saw Daemon (Matt Smith) avenge the death of Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) youngest son, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), with the help of two lowly assassins, Blood and Cheese.

They infiltrated the Red Keep to murder Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) as per the Rogue Prince’s order. When he is not found, gold-hungry Blood and Cheese stumble upon Aegon’s wife, Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban), and decide to kill one of her sons. However, the scene was way less visceral than the book fans had anticipated!

Showrunner Condal spoke to Hollywood Reporter about the gory sequence and shared the biggest difference from the book. “It was less about trying to top the book; it was just more about the practicality of where we were,” he started.

In the show, the creators took a practical approach and leaned on the audience’s point of view for the scene rather than the characters. “We decided to tell it from their point of view and make it like a heist gone wrong. Whereas in the book, it’s depicted purely from Helaena and Alicent’s perspective,” he said. Condal added that the idea behind the scenes was to build suspense and dread for two criminals inside the Red Keep.

Although the scene in the book was more heinous than portrayed, the actress Phia Saban, who played Helaena, perfectly showcased the terror mixed with helplessness.

Condal reveals why the show cut a crucial Daemon scene

Another major difference between the book and the show’s version of the Blood and Cheese sequence was the original target of the assassination. In the book, Daemon orders the murder of one of Aegon’s heirs, whereas on the show, he clearly states the target as Prince Aemond, who was responsible for Luke’s death.

The assassins ask what they would have done if they hadn’t found Aemond, which leads to a look exchange between them and Daemon that’s left open to interpretation. “We intentionally cut away from that moment because I love Matt Smith, and the look that he gives them just haunts me,” Condal told the outlet.

“You can imagine Daemon maybe said to them, “Don’t leave empty-handed.” But we left it open to interpretation,” he added.

House of Dragons season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema in India.