'A Little More Action...': Emma Roberts Wants To Play A Superhero After Madame Web

Emma Roberts wants to fight as a superhero in a new comic book movie! After her role in Madame Web, Roberts said she would love to be a part of another superhero movie. She wants the one that is action-packed.

Emma Roberts wishes to portray a kickass superhero

Recently, Roberts chatted with ComicBook.com about loving her small role in the Spider-Man spinoff and wanting to play bigger parts in future comic book movies. She loved being Peter Parker’s mom and enjoyed working with director S.J. Clarkson.

The American Horror Story star thinks playing comic book characters is fun, while also desiring something more action-packed. She said, “I would love to get the chance to play one [superhero] that maybe gets a little more action.” Also, she indicated interest in playing a witch again, as there are many comic book characters surrounding this theme that attract her attention.

"I just got to wear a nine-month pregnant belly," Emma Roberts complained about her role in Madame Web, desiring more action scenes.

Emma Roberts wants to be more than a civilian after Madame Web

Roberts’ breakout role came in 2007 when she featured in Nancy Drew. She mainly steered clear of franchises except for Scream 4 and UglyDolls.

For the unversed, the character of Mary Parker, who was played by Roberts in Madame Web, spent most of the movie pregnant. She never called him Peter but she portrayed Mary as Ben Parker’s sister-in-law depicted by Adam Scott, who played a very important friend role for protagonist Cassie played by Dakota Johnson. Mary’s going into labor complicates matters further when Cassie tries to save three young girls who are endangered at Ben’s house.

Advertisement

Roberts revealed that even when not dressed in a spandex costume, her role still felt heroic, particularly considering she wore a pregnant belly for nine months.

She went on, jokingly noting, "I just got to wear a nine-month pregnant belly. Again, that is heroic! You don't even know what that's like. And then I had to do it on American Horror Story, for another six months of my life wearing a belly. I should have three kids by now, and I only have one, with the amount of times I've had to be pregnant."

The other actors of Madame Web had mixed feelings about their experience of shooting the film. Sydney Sweeney saw the film as a career-building opportunity that allowed her to become close with Sony, hence getting other projects hereafter. On the other hand, Dakota Johnson was less positive, stating that the film’s poor reception was not a surprise to her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dakota Johnson Handles Latest Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Pro On Jimmy Kimmel Live: 'My Dress Just Fell Off'