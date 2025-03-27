A Look At Sydney Sweeney-Jonathan Davino's Relationship Timeline After Euphoria Star Cancels Wedding Over ‘Major Issues’

Sydney Sweeney has cancelled her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino! A source told US Weekly that the couple has been facing “major issues” but are not fully split. The source claimed that though things aren’t great between them, they haven’t pulled all the stops yet.

“They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now,” the insider told the outlet. The wedding preparations have come to a sudden halt and they have stopped discussing the ceremony as of now.

The couple was supposed to tie the knot this spring. The Euphoria actress reportedly couldn’t handle the stress of wedding planning and hence, decided to cancel. Her “extremely busy” professional life reportedly caused tension in their six-year-long relationship. Here’s their complete relationship timeline:

September 18

Sweeney and Davino were first romantically linked in 2018 after they were spotted at multiple events together, like the Hulu Emmys party and an InStyle dinner party. A year later, they were captured on a casual outing together on the courtside at a New York Knicks game.

November 2020

The lovebirds went on vacation in Maui, where the Anyone But You actress cozied up with her beau. The couple was captured kissing and hugging.

February 2022

Sweeney opened up about her ideal man in an interview with Cosmopolitan for their Love Issue amid engagement rumors. “I look for a best friend,” she told the outlet at the time.

Advertisement

The actress revealed that she needs to be with someone she can hang out with 24/7, never get sick of each other and “laugh every single day.”

The same month, the couple sparked engagement rumors for the first time after Sweeney was spotted with a huge diamond on her ring finger. Their engagement was confirmed the following month.

July 2022

The Immaculate actress candidly revealed her plan to start a family. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney gushed that she always wanted to be a “young mom.” She also admitted to feeling worried about the stigma associated with young mothers, especially in the entertainment industry.

“I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have,” she added.

August 2023

This was a scandalous month for Sweeney and Davino as the actress was sparking romance rumors with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell. However, the duo cleverly marketed their rumored romance and on-screen chemistry to gain traction on their film, which Davino co-produced.

Advertisement

Speaking to Variety, she shot down the rumors in a candid way. “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want!” she told the outlet. Sweeney added that she and Powell didn’t care about the rumors and had a great time filming and promoting together.

March 2024

When Sweeney called her fiancé the “man of my dreams!” While delivering her monologue on Saturday Night Live, the actress jokingly addressed her and Powell’s romance rumors. “Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot, and I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams,” she said.

The actress announced that her fiancé was sitting in the audience to support her. In a surprising twist, the camera panned to Powell, adding to the punch. She clarified that Davino was in her dressing room.

September 2024

In a rare Instagram post, the White Lotus actress shared a carousel of pictures from her recent outing to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, which also featured several snaps of her with her fiancé. “Came for @horrornights stayed for the minions,” she captioned the post.

Advertisement