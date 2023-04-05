A look at the relationship timeline of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt met his current wife in church, and we believe that it was God's plan that brought them together. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been together for 5 years; here is a timeline of their relationship.

Chris Pratt dating history

Chris Pratt dated Emily VanCamp in 2006. The pair met as co-stars for the show "Everwood" in 2004. Chris and Emily dated for 3 years. Chris met Anna Faris on the sets of "Take Me Home Tonight" in 2007. Chris and Ana got engaged in 2008 and got married in July 2009. The pair filed for divorce after 8 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in November 2018.

Relationship Timeline of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

June 2018

Chris Pratt and Katherine first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted on a romantic picnic together cycling in Santa Barbara Park.

July 2018

Chris and Katherine attended church along with Chris’s son Jack, and later Chris joined The Schwarzenegger family for dinner.

August 2018

Chris and Katherine got photographed on a date night wearing matching outfits in Santa Monica.

December 2018

The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted an adorable message on his girlfriend’s 29th birthday making their relationship Instagram official with the caption, “I’ve cherished our time together,” the message further read, “Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.”

January 2019

Chris and Katherine officially got engaged. Chris took to his Instagram by posting a picture and making it official. In the picture, the couple could be seen hugging with Katherine’s arms around his shoulder and a huge engagement ring on her finger. The caption read, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

January 2019

Pratt shared his plans to start a family in an interview in January by saying, “The future? Oh. Lots of kids.” He continued, “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.” He also said that he was trying to be that type of guy that works to live and not live to work. He opened up about his plans about wanting to live on the farm, catch a lot of fish and see lots of sunsets.

June 2019

Chris and Katherine got married in the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. Only around 60 guests were invited as the couple chose to have an intimate wedding. The couple’s close family and friends were there to witness the wedding ceremony.

April 2020

Katherine was spotted with a baby bump while cycling around Los Angeles with Chriss. She wore a loose-fitted t-shirt on this outing, making her bump very evident.

August 2020

The pair welcomed their first daughter. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Pratt wrote via a post on Instagram. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed.”

December 2021

They confirmed in an interview that they were expecting their second child.

May 2022

Katherine gave birth to their second child. The pair welcomed their daughter by posting on Instagram, “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.” They added, “We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine, and Chris.”

December 2022

Chris wished his wife her birthday with a heartwarming post on Instagram, captioning it with, "Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday! The kids and I are grateful to have you. You're such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you!"

April 2023

Katherine joined Chris at Los Angeles for a screening of his new movie, Super Mario Bros. Movie.

