A look back at the 2011 Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais' controversial hosting stint

The Golden Globes, known for their relaxed and fun atmosphere, took an unexpected turn in 2011 when British comedian Ricky Gervais took the stage as the host. Gervais, known for his sharp wit and unapologetic humor, left no stone unturned with his biting commentary, and not everyone in the audience was thrilled. One of the stars who found himself at the centre of Gervais' roasting session was none other than Robert Downey Jr.

Ricky Gervais' gave an unexpected introduction of Robert Downey Jr.

As the host, Ricky Gervais didn't hold back. He opened the show with a bang and continued to go for the jugular throughout the night. His unfiltered jokes and fearless jabs added a new level of unpredictability to the awards show. The audience was left in stitches, scandalized, and at times, perhaps even slightly offended.

When Gervais introduced Robert Downey Jr. on the Golden Globes stage, he took a humorous approach. He rattled off a list of the actor's films but then couldn't resist delivering a zinger. Gervais quipped, "But many of you in this room probably know him best from such facilities as the Betty Ford Clinic and Los Angeles County Jail." It was a reference to Downey's past struggles with substance abuse and legal issues.

ALSO READ: RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer win big at Golden Globes; 4 priceless moments from the historic night

Here's how Robert Downey Jr.'s responded

Despite the jets made at his expense, Robert Downey Jr. didn't take offense. In a moment of unexpected grace, he addressed the audience, saying, "Aside from the fact that it's been hugely mean-spirited with mildly sinister undertones, I'd say the vibe of the show has been pretty good so far, wouldn't you?"

Mixed reactions from other celebrities

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, presenters at the awards, also criticized Gervais, with Hanks reminiscing, "We recall when Ricky Gervais was a slightly chubby but very kind comedian," and Allen adding, "Neither of which he is now."

However, not all celebrities shared the same sentiment. Christian Bale expressed his gratitude for comedians like Gervais and hoped that he would continue to push boundaries. Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory found Gervais's humor scandalous but undeniably hilarious. Al Pacino acknowledged that as a comic, Gervais was bound to push the limits, and his humor was unpredictable. Heather Morris found Gervais hysterical, appreciating his dry wit.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020 Highlights: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston dominate; Ricky Gervais' monologue is legendary