A look inside Kim Kardashian's $70 million oceanfront Malibu mansion; reality star calls it 'pinch-me moment'

Reality television series The Kardashians has always given fans an inside peek into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenners and the currently airing season three has been revolving around the feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. While the cold-war has reached its peak, the new episode acts like a breather and focuses on something new for a change.

Kim let the cameras into her new oceanfront mansion in Malibu, California, and provided a tour around the place as she showed it to her sister Khloe Kardashian who called it an oasis. Here's taking a detailed look into the $70 million property which has reportedly been a dream of Kim forever. Keep reading to know more about the costly house and what it consists of.

Kim Kardashian gives glimpse of $70 million Malibu mansion

Kim took Khloe for a visit to her 7,450-square-foot Mediterranean-style villa and showed off the luxury property which will be undergoing renovations. "I bought a house in Malibu and this has been a dream of mine forever. It's just one of those pinch-me moments where I can't believe I achieved a goal that I really didn't think was realistic," Kim revealed during her confessional. Khloe, who was visiting, gushed about the private-beach property.

"Kim's Malibu house is so beautiful, it's literally a little oasis. It's a huge piece of land and she's right on the beach," she said during a confessional of her own. Khloe added, "It's so f*cking gorgeous. Look at this view, this looks like a painting," as Kim slid the doors open and revealed her plan to have renovated floors and windows. The 42-year-old said she considers it a half-party, and half-kids-friendly holiday house she can wake up in.

"It wasn't like, 'Oh, I got a house in Malibu. No big deal.' It was like, I stood on the beach, like, tears down my face, like, 'Holy sh*t. I did this,'" the Skims founder divulged to her sister. "This house just really represents to me, like, a lot of the hard work that I've put in, and it's enjoying the fruits of my labor. It's new energy. I'm so looking forward to creating so many memories here," Kim added, explaining her vision to her 39-year-old sibling.

What's inside Kim Kardashian's $70 million Malibu mansion?

Kim's $70 million luxury mansion is a four-bedroom, and six-bathroom estate she bought in September 2022. Apart from private beach access, the property has a pool with a cabana, an outdoor fireplace, a tennis court, a firepit area, a long driveway, and a spa. The interiors include a combined living room, den, dining room, and gourmet kitchen on the main floor, as well as a media room, a gym, a sitting area, dual spa-like bathrooms, and a walk-in closet.

According to reports, Kim's purchase of the $70 million oceanfront property was one of the most expensive real estate deals in Malibu's history and was the fourth-highest in the state of California for the year 2022. It previously belonged to supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber who sold it for $45 million in 2018. The property is featured on episode seven of The Kardashians which premiered on July 6, 2023, on Hulu.

