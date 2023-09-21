'A lot of good and craziness and bad things happen': Sofia Vergara on her era of change amidst divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara has been living it up ever since her split from husband Joe Manganiello. Apart from attending concerts, and enjoying night outs, the accomplished actress has a lot on her plate when it comes to the professional front. The 51-year-old is all set to star as Griselda Blanco in Netflix's upcoming crime drama miniseries. She has her beauty line titled Toty, she recently launched a fall collection for Walmart and is a judge on America's Got Talent.

During the fifth and final qualifier round of season 18 of the talent reality series, Vergara opened up about the changes in her life including the good and the bad. Here's what the Modern Family star had to say about it while her divorce from Manganiello continues.

Sofia Vergara on era of change amidst divorce from Joe Manganiello

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Colombian actress said, "I mean, my 50s! It's been very interesting, you know. It's been an interesting year for me." She further added, "A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness, and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, what makes life so entertaining and interesting." The model added she can't complain as she has had a great time and there's always time for more good stuff.

On the AGT front, unfortunately, Vergara's golden buzzer winner Gabriel Henrique could not make it to the finale in the fifth qualifier selection or the instant save voting. He was close, making it to the top three of the fifth qualifier results, but missed out on the spot. Vergara enjoyed Henrique's live show performance immensely and called it super emotional. "I was prepared for him to be good, but never to be this amazingly good," she explained.

The model added that his performance gave her goosebumps and called it super crazy because he was so lost in it. "It's really, really something special to watch in person," she concluded. For the unversed, the chosen 55 acts from the auditions were divided into five sets of 11 each. They competed against one another to go ahead and only two of the acts made it to the finale each week. AGT now has the 11 acts that will compete for the trophy.

Sofia Vergara on the personal front

On the personal front, Vergara and Manganiello announced their split in July and filed for divorce soon after. The former couple met in 2014 at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner and got married in 2015 in Palm Springs, Florida. Previously, the actress was married to her high-school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez with whom she has a son named Manolo. He was born in 1991, and Vergara and Gonzalez divorced in 1993.

