Nicola Coughlan Feels Pressure Over Bridgerton Season 3 Carriage Scene

Brdigerton season 3, part one, is back with all its glory. The talk of the town fictional couple Polin was in awe for every other fan who loves period dramas. However, when the series hit on Netflix, it was clearly seen that the pressure was on for Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton during the infamous Brdigerton carriage scene.

In a clip recently shared by Netflix, they discussed the scene where Colin Bridgerton (Newton) declares his love for Penelope Featherington (Coughlan), and they finally get to hook up in the back of the carriage.

“I love that moment because…” Newton, 31, starts, and Coughlan, 37, adds, “...he thinks he screwed it up.”

“And then she’s in control. He’s put himself out there,” Newton continues.

Newton and Coughlan feel big pressure for Bridgerton's fan-favorite scene

Newton acknowledges the scene’s intense anticipation, while Coughlan revealed they felt immense pressure during filming.

“The fans are eager and passionate. They constantly sent us carriage images, expecting beauty, romance, and sensuality all in one,” she explains.

The most-favourite on-screen couple shared further details about the importance of the scene for their characters to their fans. The on-screen couple shared. "After the kiss, she believes she's completely messed up, convinced he won't be interested. She feels embarrassed and ready to move on," Nicola Coughlan explained their first kiss in episode 2. "When he steps into the carriage, she somehow doesn't anticipate anything like what follows."

"He's taking a risk, putting himself out there. He could easily be rejected and have to walk home," Newton shares, to which Nicola Aka Penelope jokingly adds, "This is your stop."

Fans spot detail in Bridgerton carriage scene: Colin's two-finger gesture

Fans all around the world noticed Colin’s subtle gesture in the carriage scene, where he was seen adjusting Penbelope’s sleeve with just two fingers after their intimate moment. Director

Andrew Ahn acknowledged this detail, attributing it to actor Newton’s choice for the scene.

“I’d love to take credit for this amazing display of physical authenticity, but sadly, I didn’t direct it. It was all Luke Newton!” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to a fan.

English actor Luke Newton previously told PEOPLE that he was aware fans were looking forward to Colin and Penelope’s friends-to-lovers romance, which is explored in the fourth Bridgerton book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

“I believe there’s always been that lingering curiosity about these two characters,” he explained. “Fans have clearly wished for them to reach the stage we’re at now, so it’s been on out minds.”

"You sort of hint at it in earlier seasons and scenes, but you can't exactly rehearse getting naked in front of your pals," he quipped.

Coughlan hinted before that things got intense during the steamy scenes with Newton. She mentioned they accidentally broke some furniture filming a sex scene and found it amusing.

"We'd be between scenes, and they'd ask, Want to get dressed? We'd be like, Nah, we'll stay here, under the blankets,” she shared in an April interview on SiriusXM Hits 1. "But having known each other for years gives us an advantage."

The period drama lovers can be fulfilled as the first part of Bridgerton season 3 is currently available for streaming on Netflix, and part 2 will be available on June 13th.

