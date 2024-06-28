‘A Magical Experience': James Van Der Beek Offers Glimpse Of His Family Vacation In Egypt; See HERE

James Van Der Beek had the time of his life vacationing with his big family in Egypt recently. The actor shared mesmerizing photos of the trip on social media, cherishing every ounce of joy he experienced during his time in the Middle Eastern country.

The Dawson’s Creek star penned a wholehearted note about the trip and spending a “magical” time with his family alongside riveting glimpses that summed up his experience overall.

James Van Der Beek is still processing his Egypt trip

The 47-year-old actor did not waste time to treasure his amazing trip to Egypt with his entire family. James Van Der Beek took to his Instagram and shared a carousel of photos from the vacation on Wednesday, June 25.

The post offered interesting and fun glimpses of him and his wife Kimberly having the time of their lives, with their six kids in picturesque deserts and cities of Egypt. “With all my vocabulary, 'Wow,' is what fell out of my mouth most of the time. We were gifted a magical experience, one I’m still processing - and might be for the rest of my life,” Van Der Beek wrote in the first paragraph of the long caption.

Nudging the writer in him, the actor/author penned an articulate description of his trip where he got to experience the “spiritual resonance” of the world-famous ancient temples and pyramids. Van Der Beek noted that despite the exhaustion of travel, jetlags, and early morning wake-up calls, he felt completely recharged.

The first slide displayed a full family photo as everyone posed with a resting camel in the desert against a picturesque backdrop with three pyramids afar. Other pictures showed Van Der Beek relaxing with his wife; his kids running around in the desert; posing with a sword; and the ancient monuments.

The father of six, who is best known for his starring role as Dawson Leery in the WB drama, concluded the note by stating that he was filled with awe and reverence while his “soul expanded” by the spirituality and beauty of the place.

James Van Der Beek shared a parenting hack

Days ahead of his magical vacation to Egypt, Van Der Beek posted a video of himself discussing a seemingly important parenting hack for those who want to travel with young kids. The Van Der Beek family are travellers and the actor’s Instagram is proof.

Therefore, it is likely that he and Kimberly have gained much wisdom on traveling with their six kids, and it was generous of him to share it with the world.

In the video, Van Der Beek explained why traveling parents should not buy their kids fancy cribs that are stationed only in their rooms. “Have them sleep in a travel crib full-time. That's ours," he explained while showing their traveling crib. The Varsity Blues star shared that their crib has been around the world and is somewhat beat up and torn, regardless, does the work.

Hence, that’s what he prefers over the maximum comfortable ones to help their kids get used to traveling.

