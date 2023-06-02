A Majestic Affair: Jordan’s crown Prince ties the knot, bolstering succession and diplomatic relations

Jordan's monarchy has sealed the position of its 28-year-old crown prince with a lavish wedding that attracted global royalty, including the Prince and Princess of Wales from the United Kingdom. The grand event aimed to fortify the succession plan and move past a painful family scandal, positioning Crown Prince Hussein and his new wife, Rajwa Alseif, as a symbol of unity and bolstering Amman's complex relationship with its wealthier neighbor, Saudi Arabia.

A spectacle of celebrities and monarchs

The wedding banquet featured prominent international celebrities, monarchs, and political figures, with the presence of the US first lady, Jill Biden. The attendance of Prince William and Catherine had been kept under wraps until a few hours before the event when it was confirmed by Jordanian state media. The ceremony took place at the Zahran Palace in Amman, known as the venue for King Abdullah II's own wedding in 1993 to Queen Rania. Crown Prince Hussein, a graduate of the UK's Sandhurst military academy, donned military attire, sitting alongside his father. Rajwa arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce, resplendent in a white gown and diamond tiara, adding an air of elegance to the occasion.

Solidifying succession and overcoming challenges

King Abdullah II, who has reigned since 1999, has long groomed his eldest son, Crown Prince Hussein, to be his successor. In the days leading up to the wedding, the palace strategically utilized social media to showcase the united and joyful royal family, promoting the event with a dedicated wedding hashtag (#Celebrating Al Hussein). Jordanian shops had been selling royal regalia for weeks in anticipation. Despite being an ostensibly parliamentary monarchy, the king holds significant political powers, including supreme leadership of the armed forces. Western allies often overlook democratic concerns in Jordan, valuing its stability in a region undergoing rapid change.

The royal family, typically renowned for its pristine public image, faced a challenging moment in 2021 when the king's half-brother, Prince Hamzah, was accused of conspiring against Abdullah's rule with the assistance of an unidentified foreign government. The king described this act of sedition as the most distressing ordeal of his reign. Prince Hamzah, who was previously removed as the heir apparent in 2004 in favor of Crown Prince Hussein, was detained and later pledged his support to the king.

Analyst Amer Sabaileh commented on the significance of the wedding, stating, "It's not just a marriage, it's the presentation of the future king of Jordan. The issue of the crown prince has been closed." While the opulence of the wedding contrasts with Jordan's challenging economic circumstances in recent years, the couple's images adorn posters across the country, and large screens were set up for the public to witness the momentous occasion. Following the ceremony, the couple embarked on a procession through the capital, accompanied by a royal motorcade, eventually arriving at the Al Husseiniya Palace for a reception, dancing, and a state banquet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'run out of content' to talk about the royal family? A source REACTS