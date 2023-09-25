‘A miracle they let me on a live TV show’: When Tom Holland poked fun at his notorious habit of spoiling MCU movies

Tom Holland, the charismatic actor behind the mask of Spider-Man aka Peter Parker, has been swinging through the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. However, there’s one nemesis he’s been battling throughout his journey—spoilers. Holland’s knack for spilling the beans on Marvel’s top-secret plots has become something of a legend in the entertainment world, and yet the actor is allowed to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home on live shows.

Marvel’s spoiler whiz kid: Tom Holland’s legacy

During an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America with his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, Holland humorously quipped, “It’s honestly a miracle they let me on a live TV show. I can’t believe I’m here.” This comment acted as a reminder of his known tendency to reveal Marvel movie secrets, a reputation he humorously countered by stating, “I was never bad.”

However, Zendaya and Batalon came to his rescue, noting that Holland has improved in keeping Marvel’s secrets under wraps. It seems that Spider-Man has been mastering the art of discretion, albeit with a few hiccups along the way.

During the Spider-Man: Homecoming press tour as well, Tom Holland faced another spoiler moment when a fan asked him about the future of the Spider-Man movies. This seemingly innocent question might have been a test to gauge Holland’s ability to keep secrets, further hinting at unconfirmed sequels in the Marvel universe.

Marvel’s spoiler gaffes: Ruffalo’s Instagram blunder

Holland’s spoiler blunders are legendary, but he’s not alone in the Marvelverse. Mark Ruffalo , known for his portrayal of the Hulk, once accidentally live-streamed a part of Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram during the movie’s LA premiere in 2017. He also notoriously revealed a crucial detail about Avengers: Infinity War, saying, “Wait ‘til you see this next one. Everybody dies.”

Ruffalo’s spoiler tendencies even led Don Cheadle, who plays War Machine, to refuse to do press with him, and instead, he was paired with the “tight-lipped” Chris Evans.

Holland’s own colleagues haven’t been sparring with their opinions either. His Avengers: Infinity War co-stars once dubbed him the “least trustworthy” cast member.

Despite these occasional slip-ups, Holland’s endearing personality and genuine enthusiasm for his role have won him a legion of fans. His friendly banter with co-stars and willingness to acknowledge his spoiler-prone nature only adds to his charm.