'A mother to me': Jennifer Lawrence and Rachel Zegler cross paths at Paris Fashion Week, sparking Hunger Games reunion

Paris Fashion Week, the epitome of high fashion and glamour, witnessed an unexpected reunion that sent Hunger Games fans into a frenzy. Jennifer Lawrence, the original star of the blockbuster franchise, and Rachel Zegler, the rising talent set to shine in the upcoming prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, crossed paths during the Christian Dior show on September 26, 2023. This chance encounter brought together two generations of Hunger Games icons, creating a moment that fans won't soon forget.

Rachel Zegler and her special bond with Jennifer Lawrence

Rachel Zegler, who is just 22 years old, captured the heartwarming moment in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the two actresses can be seen chatting, laughing, and posing for photos. Zegler, clearly moved by the encounter, affectionately referred to Jennifer Lawrence as, "A mother to many, a mother to me." The 33-year-old Lawrence, who is not only a celebrated actress but also a real-life mom, left an indelible mark on her young counterpart.

The Dior show at Paris Fashion Week was a star-studded affair, not limited to Lawrence and Zegler. Joining the luminous duo were other notable actresses, including Jenna Ortega, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlize Theron. The event showcased Christian Dior's spring/summer 2024 women's collection, drawing attention to the intersection of fashion and Hollywood glamour.

The Hunger Games legacy

Jennifer Lawrence's portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in the original Hunger Games movies earned her worldwide acclaim. These films, based on Suzanne Collins's gripping young-adult dystopian series, smashed box office records from 2012 to 2015, accumulating over $3 billion in global revenue. The Hunger Games franchise featured an ensemble cast, including Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland, Stanley Tucci, Julianne Moore, and more.

A future reunion

When asked in June by Variety if she would consider reprising her role as Katniss Everdeen in a future installment of the franchise, Jennifer Lawrence responded enthusiastically, saying, "Oh, my God – totally! If Katniss could ever come back into my life, 100 percent." This declaration of love for the character and the series has left fans eager to see if their beloved heroine will return to the screen once more.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the upcoming prequel, explores the backstory of the tyrannical President Coriolanus Snow. This character, originally portrayed by Donald Sutherland, is now played by Tom Blyth. The film takes audiences on a journey through the rise of President Snow in the dystopian nation of Panem, providing a fresh perspective on the series.

Rachel Zegler's role

Rachel Zegler steps into the Hunger Games universe as District 12 tribute to Lucy Gray Baird. Director Francis Lawrence describes Lucy Gray as the "anti-Katniss," highlighting her extroverted and expressive nature. Unlike the introverted Katniss, Lucy Gray is a performer who unapologetically embraces her sensuality.

While at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, Jennifer Lawrence offered words of wisdom to the prequel cast. She encouraged them to enjoy every moment and not to worry about anything, assuring them that they were in for an unforgettable experience.

