'A Narrative I Cared Deeply About': Glee Star Darren Criss Opens Up About Being 'Culturally Queer'

Darren Criss made it to headlines after he attended this year’s Entertainment Expo (C2E2) for saying that he’s culturally queer. Fans must recall Criss when he played the role of Blaine Anderson on five seasons of the Fox musical comedy series. Blaine was an openly gay character and on the other than Criss who identifies as straight had no worries about taking on the role and expressed that it was f–king awesome to be portraying the role of a gay character.

Darren Criss opens up about queer roles

In a recent panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, Darren Criss talked about his role in Glee as Blaine Anderson. Fans must know Anderson and Chris Colfer's Kurt Hummel became a fan-favourite couple and also got married in the series. When asked about the impact of his character, Criss said that he felt awesome about it and added that it was a narrative that he cared deeply about. The actor has also portrayed many gay characters like Andrew Cunanan in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and the role of Hedwig in the Broadway musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Even though Darren identifies as a straight, cisgender man, he said that he’s been so culturally queer all of his life. All the things in his life that has tried to emulate, learn from and be inspired by are 100% queer, he added. The Hedwig actor has always found people in queer communities that he could idolize and wanted to learn something from. He also mentioned that he grew up in San Francisco in the 90’s where he’d watch men die so there was awareness of the gay experience which was not a foreign concept for Criss. Thus, this topic became very close to him.

Criss’ announcement on his roles around LGBTQ+

In 2018, Darren Criss announced that he would not be accepting LGBTQ roles as he didn’t want to take any potential roles away from actors who actually identify as gay. He said that there might be certain queer roles that he’ll look into that are just wonderful but he wants to make that he isn’t just another straight boy taking a gay man’s role.

Despite the fact that he loved and understood the gravity and importance of playing Blaine Anderson authentically and how playing queer roles has been a great journey, the actor doesn’t seem comfortable about taking away roles from more deserving candidates. ​​Criss concluded his speech by calling the chance to play a gay character like Blaine “a f—king privilege, and I love talking about it and I’m so grateful I got to do it.” Darren Criss is a shining example of how straight actors should talk about playing gay roles if they do take them.

