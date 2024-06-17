'A Neutron Bomb Went Off’: Armie Hammer Breaks Silence On Cannibalism Accusations, talks about 'career death'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Armie Hammer was on a career-high, giving hits like Call Me By Your Name, The Man From U.N.C.L.E, and Social Network. He was celebrated among fans for his acting skills and also for his looks. But it all changed when the actor was hit with some serious allegations.

Hammer’s life turned upside down as he was hit with allegations of being a cannibal and sharing bedroom kinks with people on social media via direct messages. Since then the actor, especially in his professional front disappeared. Now, in a rare interview, he has finally opened up about the accusations and the toll it took on him.

Armie Hammer speaks out on the allegations

As per Deadline, during his appearance on the Painful Lessons Podcast, Hammer said he is grateful for whatever people said and whatever happened in his life. He added, “I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it.”

The actor then explained that before all these happened, he was in a place in his life where he did not feel good, satisfied, enough, and happy with himself. Hammer said that he had a job, where he was able to get love from many people but did not know how to give it to himself.

The Nocturnal Animals actor also spoke about the cannibalism accusations. He said, “People called me a cannibal. Like I ate people! What???? You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people!”

Hammer also added that it was an ego and a career death, which took a toll on his mental health. “A neutron bomb went off in my life. It killed off (everything),” said Hammer.

Armie Hamer on his mental health

Speaking about his mental health, the Mine actor said that there were many times when he thought he couldn't take it anymore.

He added, “I was getting hate…so it just went right in… there was a time I was standing at the shore and I swam out really far and just laying there..a half-assed suicide attempt…But I thought I couldn’t do that to my kids.”

The actor was married to Elizabeth Chambers since 2010 and they announced their split in 2020. They have two children Harper Grace and Ford Douglas Armand.

On the podcast, Hammer admitted that his film career in Hollywood is “nowhere now”. He is currently in the process of making his own "sandbox” where he will write screenplays.

Accusations that were put on Hammer took over the internet a few years ago. The actor reportedly lost his ongoing projects at the time including The Offer series, and Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, and his talent agency also fired him.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same

