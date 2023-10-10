A Quiet Place 3: John Krasinski has already laid down the groundwork? Here’s everything you need to know

John Krasinski, actor, director and co-writer of A Quiet Place Part II revealed he's already laid for a potential third movie in the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He stars in the movies alongside his wife Emily Blunt.

Building a foundation for A Quiet Place Part

Krasinski explained that during the making of "A Quiet Place Part I," he had a lot of ideas that he documented. He said “Any time I had ideas like [I had on Part I], I wrote them down in case there ever is a Part III or a third one. And we even went so far as to put in a couple Easter eggs, so that if I did do a third one, they would connect back to the second one.”

Easter eggs and continuity

To maintain consistency for a third installment, Krasinski included Easter eggs in "A Quiet Place Part II." These references will serve as connections to the second movie and potentially play a role in a future Part III, whenever that may happen. John Krasinski's planning and dedication to storytelling hint at an exciting future for the "A Quiet Place" franchise especially with the first two being critically acclaimed as well as loved by the fans.

