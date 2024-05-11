For die-hard fans of the blockbuster franchise, the start of the first Quiet Place movie was unforgettable: a black screen, DAY 89 in bold white, and eerie sounds setting the scene.

But what happened before that? A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel, promises to shed light on the world before the chaos. While it won't feature the original stars, recent casting news hints at an exciting new chapter.

When does A Quiet Day: Day One come out?

Originally set for March 31, 2023, the release of A Quiet Place: Day One faced delays, now landing on June 28, 2024, alongside Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1. Though disappointing, these delays only build anticipation.

A Quiet Place: Day One story plot

After its theatrical debut, A Quiet Place: Day One will hit Paramount+ and later Amazon Prime Video in late 2024, joining other Paramount titles. The first official trailer dropped in February 2024, offering glimpses of the chaos in Brooklyn, New York, a change from the series' rural settings. The film explores society's collapse, standing as a spin-off prequel rather than a direct sequel.

Eric's character Joseph Quinn told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s more of a [character] drama than anything,” Joseph further said, “The script is obviously set in the world that we know, but it's very much a film about these two characters who are lost and trying to negotiate their fates. There are also some wonderful other characters in the film who Sam encounters, but the bulk of it is Eric and Sam in their mutual acceptance of this bleak, more quiet, new reality.”

A Quiet Place: Day One star cast

The star-studded cast includes Lupita Nyong'o as Sam and Joseph Quinn as Eric, supported by talents like Alex Wolff and Denis O'Hare. Djimon Hounsou returns after his memorable appearance in A Quiet Place Part II.

Nyong'o previously told EW, “It was really lovely to have him be in the film and to carry the legacy of the previous film,” when asked about the real name of Honsou's character, the actress replied, “Well, let's just say that this film will satisfy many.”

Behind the camera, Michael Sarnoski leads as director and script rewriter, supported by a formidable team including John Krasinski and Michael Bay. Despite encountering challenges during production, Sarnoski's acclaim for his work on Pig positions him as a capable leader for this highly anticipated project.

Stay tuned for future updates on A Quiet Place: Day One.

