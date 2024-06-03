A Quiet Place: John Krasinski Took It Upon Himself To Redesign The Monster At Last Moment; DEETS Inside

John Krasinski introduced a fresh take on horror with A Quiet Place, creating a new iconic movie monster. Initially, the alien designs were scrapped for being too humanoid and not scary enough. The final design took inspiration from prehistoric fish and bog people, resulting in a truly original and terrifying creature.

John Krasinski, known for his role as Jim Halpert on The Office, wanted to expand his career both in front of and behind the camera. After directing smaller films, he made a significant impact with 2018’s A Quiet Place, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside his wife, Emily Blunt. The film's unique premise is monsters hunting by sound-captivated audiences, who watch in quiet terror.

John Krasinski explains why he changed the look of the Alien at the final moment

Originally, the aliens were designed to be more humanoid, standing upright with wide shoulders and a devil-horned head. However, Krasinski realized this design wasn’t effective. In post-production, the design was changed to something more alien and frightening.

In a recent interview with Collider, Krasinski revealed, "I had designed this character and this creature, and we loved it. We had so many details like drawings and boards and things for the kids to look at."

The Office actor continued, "And then I was really deep in the [post-production], and it was one of those moments where — this sounds super nerdy, but now I understand when people talk about visual effects and seeing this — you could just see that he wasn’t going to work as well as a different design.”

The new design aimed to make the aliens look both familiar and gross. The visual effect supervisor Scott Farrar previously told Vanity, “I kept saying to John, we gotta make this gross. I want it to look really medical and raw, like you open up and it’s almost guts or brains—you don’t know what you’re looking at.”

John Krasinski took inspiration from a prehistoric fish and mummies

Krasinski drew inspiration from prehistoric fish and mummified bog people, resulting in creatures that looked part humanoid, part animal, with black, sagging skin and twisted limbs.

The decision to show the aliens sparingly added to their terror, similar to techniques used in Jaws and The Blair Witch Project. When the aliens are shown, they are both disgusting and fascinating, compelling viewers to study their design while being repulsed.

The final aliens are a blend of familiar elements from other creatures like the Cloverfield monster, the xenomorph from Alien, and the Demogorgon from Stranger Things, while still being uniquely horrifying per the outlet.

A Quiet Place is available to watch on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming prequel of the franchise- A Quiet Place: Day One.

