A Real Pain TEASER: Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg Attempt To Track Down Family History For Upcoming Comedy Drama

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg are set to give the audience a good laugh in theaters as their upcoming drama, A Real Pain, revolves around the genres of comedy and drama. Apart from acting, Eisenberg also serves as the writer and director of the film. Moreover, the two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone will come on board as the producer.

The Eisenberg directorial was earlier featured at the Sundance Festival. Apart from Eisenberg and Culkin, the film will also star Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, and Daniel Oreskes.

What will A Real Pain be about?

A Real Pain is said to be the story of two cousins who set out to visit their grandmother in Poland. A twist follows the duo as some past stories are dug out and are set against the backdrop of family history. In a conversation with IndieWire, the director revealed how he chose Culkin for the movie.

The actor-director revealed that before the casting, he had not seen Culkin’s work in Succession. The actor revealed that it was his sister who convinced the filmmaker to give Kieran a chance. Eisenberg shared, “My sister said to me, ‘There’s one person who could play this part: Kieran Culkin.’ I finished the script. Talk about a year later; we’re in the position to make an offer to him, and I was just praying he would do it.”

Speaking of the film, Kieran Eisenberg described it as a “buddy comedy” set against the backdrop of the Holocaust. According to the director, the movie can be hilarious and intimate at the same time.

What did Jesse Culkin say about Kieran Eisenberg?

In conversation with an entertainment portal, Jesse Culkin revealed that working with Eisenberg was quite an experience. Culkin described one of the incidents: "Kieran is not a person who likes to jump out of work from project to project. He’s incredibly picky. There was a poll, and there was even an article about him trying to drop out of a movie. So we were worried he could do it.”

Moreover, the actor added, “It was hard to get him, but he’s so good in the movie. We both are good in the movie, but he’s great.”

A Real Pain will premiere on October 18.

