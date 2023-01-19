A Room With a View actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker since last Friday

British actor Julian Sands who has been known for his roles in movies like A Room with a View, Warlock, and Arachnophobia and shows like 24 has been reported as a missing hiker in the Mt. Baldy, California area. In fact, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported that the actor has been missing since last Friday after a mountain hike in Southern California.

Julian Sands has been missing since January 13

In an interview with CNN, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s spokesperson Gloria Huerta revealed that Julian Sands has been missing since 7:30 pm on January 13, 2023. Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that Sands is one of two missing hikers in Southern California's mountains that are being actively searched for.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department revealed that the weather conditions in the mountains have been pretty severe, which makes air resources very limited.

Julian Sand’s family reported him as a missing person on Friday evening

Sand’s family reported him as a missing person on Friday evening. In fact, Gloria Huerta with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department also shared, "His wife did report him missing," She added, "From what I understand, he left sometime that day for a hike, and when he did not return, his family reported him missing."

"The conditions are too dangerous. In fact, even some of the more experienced hikers are getting themselves into trouble up there so we recommend that people to stay away from that area.” Huerta added.

About Julian Sands

The British actor Julian Sands has been in showbiz since the 1980s, and ever since then, he has been in a number of films and TV shows that have been loved by the audience. The actor has been particularly known for his roles in films like the 1985 feature A Room with a View, Warlock, and Leaving Las Vegas. The 65-year-old was born in England and resides in the North Hollywood area as of now.

Bob Gregory, The other missing hiker

Meanwhile, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is currently conducting searches for the other hiker named Bob Gregory in Los Angeles County. Bob Gregory resident of Hawthorne, was reported missing by his family on Monday afternoon. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas station revealed that they have been actively looking for him around and in the Crystal Lake area in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Bob Gregory’s family is pretty distraught and in fact in fear that he might have hurt himself or fallen. His family also revealed that the police are tracing his cell phone.

The authorities revealed, on Tuesday, the search teams combed the area on the ground and the air. However, it wasn't easy because of the icy conditions and the tough terrain. In a recent advisory, the department warned, "The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience."

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s warning

In a Facebook, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department warned,

“These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded, and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”