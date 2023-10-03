‘A song that people...': When Taylor Swift revealed the reason behind why she wrote her hit track 'Lover'

Taylor Swift, the illustrious singer-songwriter, has always held her craft in the highest regard. With numerous accolades, recognizing her exceptional talent as a musician, Swift's journey in the industry is truly remarkable. In an interview with The New York Times, she declared the beautiful aspect of songwriting, as she dissected the incubation of her blockbuster song, Lover. Swift noted that the idea of writing this particular song struck late at night as she provided a glimpse of the going with Lover as the title of the song.

Taylor Swift on songwriting

Taylor Swift talking about the glamor of songwriting marked that she has never been really able to express the true beauty of the process. Swift remarked, “I’ve never really been able to fully explain songwriting other than it’s like this little glittery cloud floats in front of your face and you grab it at the right time and then you revert back to what you know about the structure of a song in order to fill in the gaps.”

Taylor Swift on the creation of Lover

Late one night in her Nashville home, Swift sat alone at a piano and began crafting what would become "Lover." This song, the title track of her seventh album, would go on to be one of the most prominent releases. Swift shared, “I was in bed. I was in Nashville. I got out of bed. I think it was really late at night and stumbled over to the piano.”

Swift talking about her song, Lover, shared her envision of thinking about a timeless and intimate piece, a snapshot of that special moment when two people share a dance floor at 3 a.m. and sway to the music. Swift declared, “I’ve been thinking for years, God. It would just be so great to have a song that people who are in love would want to dance to, like a slow dance to. In my head, I had just the last two people on a dance floor at 3 a.m., swaying.” Talking about the title of this song, Swift said that she never used the word lover as such but she has always loved the word “in the context of poetry or songs.”

The result of Swift’s effort was a song that resonated deeply with listeners. It was an acknowledgment of her songwriting prowess and is surely one of the most beautiful songs ever composed by the global pop star.

