A spokesperson for 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' addresses allegations of a toxic work environment

The Kelly Clarkson Show was recently hit with allegations of a toxic work environment behind the scenes. In an article published by Rolling Stone on May 12, former employees of the NBC daytime talk show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, claimed that executive producer and showrunner Alex Duda had created a negative work environment through bullying and verbal abuse. The former employees stated that this environment had caused physical sickness and significantly impacted their mental health.

A spokesperson for The Kelly Clarkson Show and NBCUniversal responded to the allegations. The representative released a statement saying, "We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue." The statement also addressed the complaints made by the former employees, stating that they are "promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate."

The representative went on to say, "The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity." However, at this time, Kelly Clarkson has not publicly addressed the allegations.

The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered in September 2019 and has received critical acclaim, winning three Daytime Emmy Awards in 2020. The talk show, which features interviews, performances, and games, has been renewed for a third and fourth season.

This is not the first time the entertainment industry has been under scrutiny for a toxic work environment. In recent years, high-profile cases such as the allegations made against film producer Harvey Weinstein and the revelations made in the documentary "Framing Britney Spears" have brought the issue to the forefront. As the industry continues to be held accountable for its actions, it is important that steps are taken to ensure a safe and respectful work environment for all employees.

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson apparently takes a brutal dig at ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. DEETS inside