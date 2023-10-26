'A stri*per...': Olivia Rodrigo reveals her mom's modesty about her success led a hairdresser to have HILARIOUS misconceptions

Olivia Rodrigo is a household name in the industry today, with her first album, Sour, breaking records left, right, and center, as well as sweeping accolades during the awards season in 2021. Now that the singer has released a second album last month, she is on a promotional tour all over the country. Her latest stop was at The Jimmy Kimmel Live show, where she revealed something interesting about her mom's down-to-earth nature. Here's what she had to say.

Olivia Rodrigo on her mom's modesty giving people misconceptions about her profession

While on the show, the host asked Olivia Rodrigo what her parents feel about her huge success. She revealed that while her dad, is like any other, who brags to his friends about his daughter, her mom has taken a different approach. The Diver's License singer explained, "My family's wonderful. My family is so proud of me, but you know, they would've been proud of me if I did absolutely anything. But my dad, you know, brags to his coworkers about like, me being on the show today." However, when it came to her mother, she said, "My mom's the complete opposite. She's very modest and very shy."

Rodrigo recalled an incident from last year's Grammy Awards. She revealed, "I was in Vegas for the Grammy's, [they] happened in Vegas last year. She was getting her hair done." And that's when her hairdresser struck up a conversation. After a bit of back and forth, Jennifer, Rodrigo's mom revealed her daughter was working in Vegas at that time, which led her to ask what Olivia's profession was. The singer continued, "My mom's like, 'She's [Olivia Rodrigo] in entertainment.' So the hairdresser just stops asking questions, because she thinks that I'm a Stri*per."

Olivia Rodrigo on her breaking her Grammy

In the same episode, the Vampire singer opened up about her famous Grammy fall. For the unversed, during last year's Grammy Awards, the singer won in three categories, and while taking paparazzi pictures, one of her awards broke after taking a brutal fall. The former Disney star revealed, "They reimbursed me, thank god, I have three Grammys now. But I mean those satin gloves they really get you. Everything just slips right off."

Meanwhile, the singer is breaking records with her 2nd album, GUTS, with title track, Vampire, reaching no.1 on Billboard Hot 100 back in July.