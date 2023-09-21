'A stronger, more relaxed marriage post-queen's passing': Prince William and Princess Kate are now 'more in sync'

The past year has tested the strength of Prince William and Princess Kate's marriage. However, their unwavering commitment to each other and their family has not only seen them through but has made their bond even stronger in the face of adversity. As they continue their royal journey, they do so with grace, determination, and a shared sense of purpose.

In sync and cherishing family

Despite the grief of losing Queen Elizabeth II, the royal couple, both 41, has found solace in each other and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As a palace insider notes, "William and Kate are more in sync than ever. They cherish what they have with each other. For them, family comes first, and it always will."

Mourning the loss

The loss of Queen Elizabeth II affected William and Kate deeply. According to a palace source, "Her death hit them extremely hard. In many ways, it's only now really sinking in that she's gone." Despite the challenges they've faced, those close to the couple acknowledge their resilience. "They're the first to admit it's been a tough year, but everyone agrees William and Kate have done a wonderful job staying strong in the face of such adversity," the source shared.

William and Kate embracing new roles

King Charles III has entrusted William and Kate with more significant roles in the monarchy. They are eager to work alongside him, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family to lead it in a more modern direction. The trials they've encountered have brought them closer. "They're in awe of each other," the source reveals. "William tells anyone who will listen that he couldn't do it without Kate, and she echoes that right back."

Interestingly, the couple has become more comfortable with public displays of affection, a departure from William's past reserve. A source mentions, "William used to be quite awkward about showing too much affection, but Kate helped him relax.

When they're not attending to their royal duties, the couple enjoys quality time with their children. They engage in family nights, where everyone takes turns picking a movie, and they share a love for sports. William and Kate are hands-on parents who emphasize a balanced upbringing. They limit screen time and assign chores, determined to provide as normal an environment as possible for their kids.

Unfortunately, William's estrangement from Prince Harry remains a sensitive issue. The source notes that communication between the brothers is nonexistent, and it's uncertain when or if reconciliation will occur. Despite the ongoing family rift, William and Kate are looking ahead. They've settled into a quieter life outside the city and are committed to advancing the monarchy while preserving Queen Elizabeth II's legacy.

Above all else, Prince William and Princess Kate take pride in their marriage and beautiful family, remaining steadfast in their commitment to each other and their royal duties.

