'A testament to his commitment': Relationship expert sheds light on Hailey and Justin Bieber's marriage after fifth anniversary posts

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been through quite a rollercoaster during their five-year-old marriage. From getting married young to intense public scrutiny, the couple has been through it all. The two have also been open about the challenges they've faced since they got married in 2018. Justin's decision to marry Hailey months after a break-up with Selena Gomez, his on and off-girlfriend of almost a decade is still debated by netizens and fans.

Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and the two honored each other with adorable messages on social media. Justin's heartwarming note for Hailey in particular has been winning hearts online. Now, a relationship expert has weighed in on their relationship. Here's what she said about the model and the singer's marriage.

Relationship expert sheds light on Hailey and Justin Bieber's marriage

During a conversation with The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson revealed her thoughts on the much debated relationship between Hailey and Justin Bieber. She called his anniversary tribute heart-warming. "His words are a testament to his commitment to their relationship. It's clear the couple has gone through many challenges together in the past five years, but that hasn't kept them from appreciating each other," she started off.

Alderson told the portal the two are committed to each other's happiness and Justin's post shows he still feels as connected to Hailey, if not more, as he did when they got married. She called their marriage strong and healthy and added that it's hard to do so, especially in the public eye. "Justin and Hailey have most likely developed such a strong romance by being open and honest with each other, and understanding each other's needs," the expert said.

Alderson stated that they support one another through difficult times and are very close with their families and friends. This helps them stay grounded throughout the ups and downs of their relationship. She further added that since they live in the spotlight and know what's it like to have their actions and words criticized, there is an understanding between them. She concluded by calling their relationship a "strong bond" that keeps each other's spirits high.

Justin Bieber's anniversary note for Hailey

Meanwhile, in Justin's anniversary note for Hailey, he called her "the most precious" and "my beloved." He added, "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations." The pop star concluded by stating that they'll keep dreaming big and that he loves her with every fiber of his being. Hailey also shared pictures on her Instagram wishing him on the day.

