‘A True Gentleman': Nicola Coughlan Showers Praise On Bridgerton Co-Star Luke Newton Amid Season 3 Part 2 Release

As their press tour came to an end, Nicola Coughlan expressed her unwavering support for her Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton. To commemorate the release of part 2 and to look back on his five years with the show, Newton, 31, posted images from the Bridgerton season 3 promo run on Instagram.

Coughlan, 37, responded by reposting Newton's images on her Instagram Stories and calling him her "kindest friend." Regarding Newton as "a true gentleman" and "a dream costar," she expressed her appreciation for their time spent together over the previous six months of globetrotting.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton: A close friendship on and off-screen

In his post, Coughlan emphasized their close relationship and the enjoyable experience they had working on Bridgerton together.

Nicola Coughlan's recent Instagram post celebrating her friendship with Luke Newton sheds light on their close bond amidst swirling rumors about Newton's relationship status. The pair, who play Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in the hit series Bridgerton, have often been at the center of dating speculations due to their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie.

The rumors intensified when Newton was seen holding hands with Antonia Roumelioti, sparking speculation about a possible romance. This followed Roumelioti's Instagram posts from Manhattan, which coincided with the Bridgerton premiere in New York.

Despite the rumors, Coughlan and Newton insist that they are nothing more than friends and supportive colleagues. People magazine confirmed this information in May, citing a source close to the actors.

Coughlan's playful Instagram post on June 13 added a lighthearted tone to the situation. The selfie showed her and Newton next to the broken furniture from their characters' passionate scene in Bridgerton, highlighting their fun and relaxed off-camera relationship.

Bridgerton season two cast and crew

The actress took to social media to express her excitement for the release of Bridgerton's Part Two, stating that the cast poured their hearts and souls into the season. She was excited to see how viewers would react, hoping they would enjoy it as much as the cast did. Her use of a heart emoji added warmth and sincerity to her message, emphasizing her emotional involvement in the project.

The intimacy coordinator at Bridgerton, Lizzy Talbot, recently expressed her excitement for the new season on Instagram. She shared a season-best work photo and mentioned how excited she had been for it to be released. Her post hinted at the close relationship and upbeat environment among the cast and crew in addition to highlighting her professional role.

Talbot also praised the cast for their outstanding performances, saying they "absolutely SMASHED this season in every sense of the word." Her words expressed pride and admiration for their work, implying that viewers were in for a treat with the new season.

Talbot added a playful element, implying the fun and camaraderie that characterized the filming process by remarking that great scenes were born from specific events.

In general, both posts expressed enthusiasm and gratitude for the cast's efforts, laying the groundwork for Bridgerton fans to have an engaging and enjoyable viewing experience.

