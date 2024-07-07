‘A Very Medicinal Palate Cleanser’: Elizabeth Debicki Talks About Playing MaXXXine Role After Portraying Princess Diana In The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki, who captivated audiences as Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown, has made a bold move into a completely different genre. The Golden Globe-winning actress, who received critical acclaim for her role in the series, is currently starring in the horror film MaXXXine. This new role is a major switch from her previous work, providing her with a welcome and necessary change in her acting career.

Elizabeth Debicki's journey from Princess Diana to horror star

Debicki's portrayal of Princess Diana in seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown earned her widespread acclaim and a Golden Globe. She took over the role from Emma Corrin and delivered a nuanced, heartfelt performance as the beloved Princess of Wales. However, Debicki's transition from an iconic, tragic figure to a character in a horror film was deliberate and welcome.

"I shot this quite soon after wrapping on 'The Crown,' and I found it to be a very medicinal palate cleanser," Debicki stated in an interview with Forbes. This transition allowed her to escape the emotional weight of playing Princess Diana and pursue a new creative endeavor.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Elizabeth Bender in MaXXXine

In MaXXXine, the final installment of Ti West's X horror trilogy, Debicki plays Elizabeth Bender, a director who gives Maxine Minx, played by Mia Goth, her big break. The film follows Maxine as she pursues her dreams in 1980s Los Angeles, avoiding her dark past and a sinister presence known as the Night Stalker.

Advertisement

Debicki felt a strong connection to her role. "I have no idea why this came my way, except that when I read the script, it felt symbiotic and I felt really connected to the role," she said. This role provided Debicki with a new challenge and an opportunity to explore a new genre.

Elizabeth Debicki's symbiotic connection to the role

For Debicki, playing Elizabeth Bender was more than just a job. It was an opportunity to connect with a character in a way that seemed almost predetermined.

She described acting as a fascinating experience. It's not her job to see herself in certain ways; it's her job to become the person that others expect me to be. She was overjoyed by the unexpected offer and grateful for the opportunity to portray a new character.

Debicki also identified similarities between herself and the character. "There's definitely some Liz Bender in me," she admits. This personal connection allowed her to bring authenticity to her performance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: James Cameron Pays Tribute To Titanic Producer Jon Landau As He Passes Away At 63: 'His Legacy Is Not Just Films...'