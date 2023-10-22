‘A way of seeing things…’: Christopher Nolan praises Taylor Swift for releasing Eras Tour Concert film in theaters and not studios; DEETS inside

Taylor Swift is a global celebrity. She is a cultural phenomenon with an impact bigger than anything. She has dominated the globe and made everyone a Swiftie. From news tabloids to celebrities, everybody is full of Swift and her remarkable talents. And now there’s a new member in the group, and it’s none other than the dynamic director Christopher Nolan. The Oppenheimer director couldn’t help but laud Taylor Swift for the impact and message she sent with her Eras Tour concert film. As reported by Variety, Christopher Nolan is full of praise for Swift for releasing her film through theater, AMC.

ALSO READ: 'Basis of hierarchy not...': When Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan had to put out a statement explaining Anne Hathway's claims about THIS

Christopher Nolan praises Taylor Swift

Christopher Nolan is praising Taylor Swift! According to Variety, Nolan recently praised Taylor Swift for bypassing studios to deal directly with AMC Theatres to distribute The Eras Tour concert film.

The Oppenheimer director said this during a talk at the City University of New York on Oct. 11, according to the outlet. The interview was conducted prior to the film's record-breaking release on October 13. "Taylor Swift is about to show the studios because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios; it's being distributed by a theater owner, AMC, and it's going to make an enormous amount of money."

He then continued, "And this is the thing; this is a format; this is a way of seeing things and sharing stories or sharing experiences; that's incredibly valuable. And if they don't want it, it will be taken by someone else. That is simply the truth."

Nolan, whose most recent film was based on the life of Manhattan Project physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, attended the event with his wife and producing partner Emma Thomas. The event was described as a conversation with Kai Bird, the author of the biography American Prometheus, on which Oppenheimer is based, while the group discussed "the challenges of turning complicated history into film."

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Film

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated concert film Eras Tour was released in approximately 100 countries on October 13, 2023. Swift's 17-year tour encompasses 10 musical eras and 17 years. Taylor Swift eventually decided to share the one-of-a-kind Eras Tour live film experience in September.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, with a few exceptions or swap-outs, mostly follows the blueprint established during the five-month 2023 U.S. tour. Swift's discography is represented by 40 tracks in the film. The film is 2 hours and 45 minutes long, as opposed to the much longer 3 hours and 25 minutes that some of the concerts lasted by the time the tour came.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: “You tell them Batman biggies”: Eminem once rapped about his desire to play THIS Batman villain in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy